From AFOL to SNOT: A (Nearly) Complete LEGO Glossary

Our guide to all the LEGO terms you could ever need to know.

When you enter the world of LEGO, you’ll learn each piece has a name. You’ll also start noticing the community gives monikers to certain builders and building techniques. It can feel like you’re learning another language. To help you understand LEGO linguistics, we’ll explain common LEGO terms.

We know you’re eager to learn some LEGO lingo, so let’s dive right in. By the time you’re finished reading, you’ll be an AFOL who uses everything from a BURP to cheese slopes to create brick-built creations.

AFOL

AFOL stands for Adult Fan Of LEGO, which is something you can likely call yourself. Other similar terms include AHOL (adult hobbyist of LEGO) and ALE (adult LEGO enthusiast).

Anti-Stud

Anti-stud is the indentation you find under most pieces like bricks, plates, and tiles. It connects with the studs to make LEGO’s interlocking system possible.

Axle

Axle refers to a TECHNIC piece that allows for free rotation in sets with wheels and gears. It’s also sometimes used to provide a sturdy connection between certain LEGO pieces.

Baseplate

Baseplate is the thin plate that you build on. It has no anti-studs on the bottom, hence the inclusion of the term “base.” Baseplates come in different sizes and designs, including regular, raised with features like hills, and road with, you guessed it, printed roads.

Brick

Brick refers to any LEGO piece that is at least three plates high. They are categorized according to their width, length, and height. However, most bricks are the same height, so we typically refer to the width and length of a brick, which is measured in studs. For example, a 2×4 brick. Bricks are available in different styles (more than 200) and colors (more than 60).

Brick-Built

Brick-built means a LEGO creation was made using bricks instead of pre-fabricated parts. These types of creations might not look as realistic, but they allow builders to use their creativity and ingenuity to make something they can be proud of.

BURP

BURP is simply a Big Ugly Rock Piece. It’s a large, prefabricated LEGO piece that looks like a rock and is helpful for building landscapes.

Cheese Slope

Cheese slope isn’t a type of food, but rather a sloped LEGO piece that is one stud wide, one stud long, and two plates high. When the piece is yellow, it looks like a wedge of cheese.

Dark Ages

Dark ages refers to the sad time when someone stopped playing with LEGO for any reason. The college years, when many people don’t have the time or money to purchase and assemble LEGO sets, is a common “dark age” for AFOLs. However, this term only applies if someone sees the light and comes back to LEGO.

Decorated Parts

Decorated parts are LEGO pieces that have images or words printed on them. This term does not apply if you place a sticker on a piece.

Design ID

Design ID is a somewhat hidden number that’s inside every LEGO piece. If you look hard, you can find and learn the ID number for the mold shape of the part.

DUPLO

DUPLO refers to a LEGO product line for children between the ages of one and five. It includes larger blocks that are easier for young builders, but older builders sometimes use these blocks in larger builds.

Element

Element is the generic term that refers to each unique LEGO part. For example, a green 2×2 piece and a red 2×2 piece are both bricks, but they are different elements because they are different colors.

Element ID

Element ID is like the Design ID, but it considers color as well as a piece’s general shape and size. It’s typically easier to find the element ID because it’s often included in a set’s instruction manual.

Erling Brick

An Erling brick, or what is also known as a headlight brick, is a specific LEGO piece that’s named after its designer, Erling Dideriksen. This little 1×1 piece has a lot going on with two studs and two anti-studs.

Greebles

Greebles refer to the tiny details that often appear on large LEGO builds. They provide a more complex look than just a flat surface. The LEGO Millennium Falcon provides a great example of greebles in use.

Half-Stud Offset

Half-stud offset is a specific building technique that lets you bypass the limits of studs by using elements like jumper plates.

Illegal

When something is illegal in LEGO, it refers to a building technique that stresses the components or produces an unstable model. You won’t go to jail for using an illegal LEGO technique, but you will be building outside of the instructions provided by LEGO.

Jumper Plate

Jumper plate is a part that plays an important role in the half-stud offset building technique. This type of LEGO plate includes one or two studs on top.

KFOL

KFOL is a term for a Kid Fan of LEGO.

LCP

LCP means LEGO Certified Professional. These are elite builders who use LEGO to create large works of art. They don’t work for LEGO, but they are officially recognized for their talent.

LEGO

LEGO is the term for this beloved brick-building toy. True builders know that the correct terminology is LEGO and never LEGOs.

LURP

LURP stands for Little Ugly Rock Piece. You can think of it as the little sibling to BURP.

Minifigure

Minifigure, or minifig, refers to the little LEGO people that appear in almost every LEGO set. They were first released in 1978 with a single expression that included two dots for eyes and a smile. Today, you can find male and female faces with different expressions and features like facial hair and freckles.

Molds

Molds, or moulds, are what help to bring LEGO pieces to life. At the LEGO factory, molten plastic is injected into a mold to create a specific LEGO component.

Plate

A plate is a thin LEGO piece that comes in different lengths and widths. When you stack three plates on top of each other, they reach the height of one LEGO brick.

SNIR

SNIR stands for Studs Not In a Row. This advanced building technique allows builders to create a diagonal row of bricks versus a horizontal or vertical row.

SNOT

SNOT is short for Studs Not On Top, which is another advanced building technique. This technique allows you to build sideways using components like the Erling brick.

STAMP

STAMP means STicker Across Multiple Parts. It refers to a situation where you apply a sticker across several LEGO components. You want to be very confident before you place that sticker.

Stud

Stud is the circular bump that you find on nearly all LEGO pieces. A stud fits inside an anti-stud, to form LEGO’s interlocking system that keeps creations together.

TECHNIC

TECHNIC is a LEGO building toy that uses axles, connectors, and gears to create mechanical models, like the LEGO Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar.

TFOL

TFOL is a Teenage Fan of LEGO.

TLC

TLC doesn’t refer to tender loving care in this situation. Instead, it means The LEGO Company. You might also hear TLG, for The LEGO Group.

Now that you’re fluent in LEGO lingo, you can go out into the world and talk about your techniques and builds with ease. No one will ever guess you didn’t know some of these terms until you read this article (and we won’t tell).