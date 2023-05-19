The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Has Wild Seats

After months of teasers, Toyota Motor Company has finally unveiled the new 2024 Tacoma. The company confirmed several impressive trim variants, including an all-new Trail Hunter built for adventure, but what caught my eye is the new Iso Dynamic Performance seats on the TRD Pro.

Unfortunately, we’re not getting an all-electric pickup like Toyota teased in 2021. However, there is a powerful Hybrid powertrain option with the new i-FORCE MAX engine on the TRD Pro.

Back to those seats. You’re not looking at something from an Iron Man movie. Instead, those Baja-inspired seats come standard in the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro trim. It features two vertical and two lateral shock absorbers (with lockout controls), similar to what you’d find on a bike. Wild, right? Suspension inside your seats.

While shock absorbers inside a seat might sound like a gimmick, this isn’t a new idea. That said, it’s a first for a vehicle in this class and is typically found on professional Baja off-road trucks.

The Japanese automaker said the four shocks work together to keep a driver’s head, neck, and spine aligned while cruising on rough terrain. Considering this is an off-road capable truck and comes from the factory with a 2-inch lift, forged upper control arms, and an ARB steel bumper, many buyers will inevitably take it offroad. When they do, it’ll be a smooth and comfortable ride.

As for specs, Toyota’s new i-Force engine comes standard with a 2.4-liter turbocharged i4 delivering 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Those that opt for the more expensive TRD Pro or Trail Hunter will get the i-Force MAX Hybrid, which blows past the previous generation V6 (and many current mid-size trucks) by pushing 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. However, it’s still a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder. The TRD Pro has heated and cooled seats, a 14-inch infotainment display, multi-link rear suspension, 33-inch tires, and an aggressive new look.

Unfortunately, Toyota has not unveiled MPG or pricing, but the regular models will arrive in late 2023. Then, we’ll start seeing the TRD Pro, Trail Hunter, and i-Force MAX options landing on dealer lots in early 2024.