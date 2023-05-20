Deal: Snag a HART Power Tool Combo Pack for Only $99

If you’re looking for an early Father’s Day gift or preparing for some DIY projects around the house this spring, Walmart has several deals on its HART Power tools brand.

For those unaware, HART Tools comes from the same company that makes Milwaukee, Ridgid, Ryobi, and many other power tools, only at an affordable price, exclusively at Walmart. Right now, you can get a HART 20-Volt Impact Driver, two battery packs, and a charger, all for only $99.

HART Tools is running a big spring and summer sale where DIYers can build their own bundle and select one of several tools for $99. You can choose from an impact driver, a HART leaf blower, multi-tools, portable vacuums, and more, and score a huge discount.

Each DIY bundle has a powerful tool, two large 4Ah battery packs, and a charger. And if you’ve ever bought cordless power tool battery packs, you know they’re typically this expensive by themselves, even without a tool.

Almost every one of these combination packs typically retails for over $200, making this a pretty solid deal just in time for the warm summer months. For example, the HART Leaf Blower bundle retails for $276, making this 65% off.

HART and Walmart confirmed these bundles are available between now and July 30th, so head to a nearby Walmart or hit the link below and grab some new tools.