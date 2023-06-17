It’s easy to feel alone when you’re building the latest LEGO set by yourself, but there is a whole community of adult LEGO fans. A quick visit to YouTube proves this. If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed by the volume of LEGO-focused content creators, we’re here to help by sharing our favorite LEGO channels on YouTube.

For Watching Builds: Brick Builder

Play Video

Anyone who has put together a large LEGO set knows that a build can take hours or even days to complete. However, you can see a set go from brick one to done in a matter of minutes when you watch Brick Builder.

Since September 2013, Brick Builder has been uploading LEGO speed build videos for the viewing enjoyment of the channel’s 2.5+ million subscribers. You can find videos that focus on a wide variety of LEGO sets from product lines, including LEGO TECHNIC, Ideas, Creator, and Architecture. Brick Builder also does videos dedicated to LEGO sets that celebrate everything from “Star Wars” to “The Simpsons.”

We love this channel for several reasons, but the two biggest ones relate to relaxation and education. It’s very satisfying and almost soothing to watch LEGO speed build videos, and seeing the builds being completed can help you if you’re stuck on a step of a set.

For Crazy LEGO Content: Brick Science

Play Video

Most LEGO fans have thought about testing the limits of the brand’s bricks at one time or another, but few have done it in the way Brick Science does.

Brick Science joined the YouTube community in September 2016, and over the course of more than 130 videos, has earned the loyalty of more than 820,000 subscribers. The channel specializes in “fun, crazy, and sometimes even cool LEGO videos.” This means you can find videos about everything from making a working LEGO Lightsaber to crash-testing LEGO cars. You’re sure to find more than a few videos to keep you entertained and impressed on this channel.

The beauty of this LEGO YouTube channel is that it shows what you can achieve with some bricks and creativity. We also love that it often incorporates science to help many of the creations come to life.

For Reviews: JANGBRiCKS

When you see a new LEGO set hit the shelves, do you find yourself wondering if you should splurge and add it to your collection? If you’re like a lot of people, you check out online reviews to make this decision. However, this isn’t the only way to get intel. You can also check out LEGO review videos, and JANGBRiCKS is our favorite channel to do it.

For over a decade, JANGBRiCKS has been a destination for “fair, balanced information and entertainment” about LEGO. 1.3+ million subscribers turn to the channel’s more than 4,700 videos to see reviews on the latest LEGO sets. Whether you’re looking for information about the latest addition to the LEGO Botanical Collection or a review on a new LEGO Ninjago set, you can find it on this channel.

While we love the honest and thorough reviews on JANGBRiCKS, that’s not the only reason we come to this LEGO YouTube channel. We also enjoy seeing the custom LEGO designs and layouts because they provide inspiration for our own creations.

For Foodies: Lego Cooking

Play Video

While LEGO holds a large and special place in our hearts, it’s far from our only interest. Like many fans of this iconic brick-building toy, we also love food. That’s why we were so excited to find a channel that combines both of these passions: Lego Cooking.

This LEGO YouTube channel has been around for quite some time now. Since November 2006, Lego Cooking has been bringing in the views and the subscribers. At this point, 1.4+ million people have subscribed to see the channel’s more than 400 videos. Speaking of the videos, this channel uses stop motion and often ASMR to create soothing and entertaining content that focuses on cooking LEGO food. Think Chicago deep-dish pizza, McDonald’s Burgers, and ice cream sundaes that are all made from LEGO components.

Not only do we love how Lego Cooking brings together LEGO and food, but we also love how the channel does it. The videos are filmed in a way that’s fun and relaxing to watch, thanks to the combination of stop motion and compelling audio. We find it easy to lose track of time as we watch one video after another, but we’re not complaining. That’s the beauty of this channel.

For a Bit of Everything: TD BRICKS

Play Video

We firmly believe that no one should ever have to give up their passion for LEGO. After all, LEGO isn’t just for kids. TD BRICKS shares this belief and has a LEGO YouTube channel that encourages viewers to “never stop having fun.”

TD BRICKS has been making LEGO YouTube videos since August 2015 and has nearly 2 million viewers today. The content on this channel spans from retelling history in LEGOs to fun LEGO tricks you might not know about. You can also find videos about LEGO products you didn’t know existed, simulations of natural disasters in LEGO, and LEGO builds suggested by AI. When we say this channel has a little bit of everything, we aren’t kidding.

Coming to this channel is a great way to unwind after a stressful day. And like many of the other channels on our list, we love the fact that TD BRICKS often gives us new ideas and inspiration to take our own builds to the next level.