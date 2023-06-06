The Meta Quest Pro: Is It Worth it Yet?

The Quest Pro has made some improvements and received a major price cut over the past few months. Unfortunately, it's still best avoided.

Last November, the Quest Pro launched for $1,499, and despite the initial hype, it fell well short of expectations. Key features were left missing or locked, parts seemed unfinished, and bugs ran rampant. Six months have since passed, so is it time to reconsider the 4/10 rating we gave it?

I actually purchased the Quest Pro that was tested for the review. Since I write a lot of VR-related content and enjoy dipping into the virtual world recreationally, it made sense to buy a high-end headset. That also means my particular Quest Pro has seen a lot of use since its release, and I’m very well-versed with the ins and outs of it.

Things can grow on you, and the headset has had plenty of updates since the year began. So let’s take a look at where it is now compared to its launch back in November 2022.

Comfort is Still an Issue

If the past six months have taught me anything, it’s that the Quest Pro is not a comfortable headset. Sure, it can lure you in with its balance, halo-strap, and skull-shaped padded head support — but it doesn’t half make you sore after a relatively short amount of time.

It is an improvement on its predecessors, but that isn’t saying much. The Quest and Quest 2 weren’t really known for their comfort. However, if you look at its price bracket, other products like the ultra-light HTC Vive XR Elite blow it out of the water in terms of wearability.

I appreciate the Clarity More Than Ever

Since I’ve owned a Quest Pro, I’ve had the chance to use a number of other headsets, including a Quest 2 and HTC Vive XR Elite. I have to say the Quest Pro’s display still holds up as one of the best on the market at the moment. It’s close to crystal clear.

You may see stories about the Quest 2 having a higher resolution display, and that is technically the case, but the difference is small and it’s down to the Quest 2’s display being a little bit bigger. The Quest Pro’s display looks better, and that’s down to the smaller gaps between the screen’s pixels. As you’re essentially looking at the displays through a pair of magnifying glasses, these gaps can be emphasized, and they’re what cause the “screen door” effect.

More Bugs Than a Hoarder’s Fridge

Admittedly, this is mostly software related and will be affecting many Quest 2 users too, but they paid over $1000 less for their headsets. So they have less to cry about when it comes to quality control. Plus, given the hardware differences, there is a chance that something will work perfectly fine on the Quest 2 but outright break the Pro.

While it’s great that the Quest gets regular updates, the downside is that these updates unleash bugs and glitches that go for a while without getting patched. Sometimes it’s frustrating things, like controller tracking issues. Other times, the headset will outright crash. While a crash is frustrating on something like a game’s console, it’s outright stomach-churning on a VR headset. You’ll find your head just rolling off into space, which makes your brain think something has gone majorly wrong. The only fix is a hard reset, which involves holding down the power button for a long time.

Beyond that, I’ve witnessed horrific screen tearing when trying to watch things like YouTube in the browser, odd bugs when scrolling through menus, and other minor irritations that seem to spring up regularly. And one of the Quest Pro’s most notable bugs actually breaks one of the headset’s flagship features.

Wi-Fi 6E Has Finally Been Enabled

The Snapdragon chip powering the Quest Pro is capable of connecting via Wi-Fi 6E. This kind of connection takes place on the 6 GHz band, and has higher speeds, a higher bandwidth, and lower latency than its 5 GHz equivalent. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enabled when the headset launched around six months ago for reasons Meta has yet to explain. It did finally get switched on with the V.53 update the Pro recently received, however, this launch was not without issues.

The Quest Pro seems to disconnect from the network regularly when you’re using Wi-Fi 6E. This usually happens when the headset is placed into standby mode. Your first action when booting up usually involves going to the Network menu, waiting for the band to re-appear, and re-connecting.

It has managed to stay connected a couple of times, sometimes for a day or more, but usually the headset is disconnected from Wi-Fi when it is booted up or woken up from sleep mode. There have also been a couple of occasions where the headset disconnected during gameplay.

The PCVR experience is far better when using Wi-Fi 6E, and some of the Quest Pro’s competitors both launched with the feature and haven’t had any of Meta’s issues. So, hopefully, this will be fixed in a future update and Quest Pro users can finally get something resembling the experience they paid over $1,500 for.

The Charging Stand Is Great, But Its Also a Worry

The included charging stand is something I touched on during the review, but over the past few months I’ve come to appreciate how useful it really is. Instead of having to wire up the controller every now and then, it just sits on the stand and is ready to go whenever I need it. The same applies to the controllers, and despite early fears about battery life, I’ve never had one die on me during a VR session. They’re actually less hassle than the old AAA battery-powered controllers were.

However, the stand also makes me worry about my headset’s longevity. Unlike the HTC Vive XR Elite, the Quest Pro’s battery is not easily replaceable. Its two-hour battery life was somewhat limited to start with, and everything I know about chargers tells me that life on the stand isn’t the best thing for it. Many things can shorten the life of a lithium-ion battery; two big contributors are the battery being completely full or completely empty, and the number of charging cycles it has experienced.

I don’t know exactly how the stand works, and I can’t find the information online, but I do know if the headset is left in “standby” mode, it will be totally dead within a day or two. Standby mode consumes a lot of power. So unless you turn your headset off before it goes on the stand, which will hamper its “pick up and play” capabilities somewhat, you might inadvertently be using up your headset’s finite number of charging cycles without even touching it. The other issue is the fact the stand keeps the headset’s battery full by design. I haven’t noticed any battery degradation over the past few months, but it’s still early days. I don’t have a lot of long-term hope.

There Are Maintenance Tasks You’ll Have to Perform

Previous quest headsets are pretty low maintenance. Unfortunately, as things get more advanced, you need to do a bit more to keep everything going smoothly. This is the case with the Quest Pro, you’ll be doing a little bit more if you want the headset to perform well.

I was experiencing some fairly horrendous controller tracking issues for a while. My right controller in particular was floating around two inches from where it should be, and this would seriously affect gameplay. As the controller has inside-out tracking, there are a number of potential causes for this problem, and not all are software related.

There was adequate lighting in the room, so I eventually guessed the problems were related to the cameras themselves. I took some time to give the lenses of the tracking cameras a thorough clean, and the issue was immediately resolved. Be aware, if you have a Quest Pro, or its controllers, you’ll need to give the tracking camera lenses a thorough clean every couple of months to ensure you don’t have any problems.

The Quest 3 is Just Around the Corner

There is one big reason you may not want to splash out on Meta’s most premium headset — and it comes from the company itself. The highly anticipated Quest 3 is likely to be released before the end of the year. Meta unveiled the new headset right before its annual gaming showcase, claiming the Quest 3 will include a more powerful processor and higher resolution display than both the Quest 2 and Quest Pro. The entre-level Quest 3 will also be available for $499, which is less than half the price of the post-price-drop Pro.

Given that the general consensus amongst reviewers and VR enthusiasts is that the Quest Pro is a worse option than the Quest 2 from a financial standpoint, Meta would have to really mess up its upcoming headset for the Pro to come out as the better choice.

There Has Been Improvement, But This is Still a Bad Buy

Despite the price reduction, the addition of Wi-Fi 6E, and its excellent display, the Quest Pro is still a pretty bad buy. It may be at a more justifiable price point now that Meta has dropped the price below $1,000 — but even then its persistent issues mean you’re likely to be frustrated with your purchase.

On top of that, the release date of the Quest 3 is likely to be mere months away, not years. The Quest Pro was a bad buy when it was first released, and it’s arguably an even worse choice six months on. Unfortunately, the only thing that could justify the Quest Pro’s price is a failed Quest 3 launch. Given that we already know the upcoming headset will have better specs and a nicer display than the pro, while also being half the price, that is unlikely. In short, it was a bad buy six months ago, and it’s a very silly buy right now.

I will revise the score a little, though. Given the reduction in price and the additional features, I’m comfortable giving this a 5/10. It’s about the minimum you could expect for the money instead of an overpriced, rushed out, pile of garbage.