We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
No More V8 as Cadillac Reveals the Escalade EV

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Cadillac Escalade IQ EV Teaser image.
Cadillac

Cadillac’s biggest and best luxury SUV is about to get a massive overhaul. Today, GM announced the all-new Cadillac ESCALADE IQ EV, a premium luxury electric SUV coming soon.

It’s the end of one era and the beginning of another. That’s because, for years, the Escalade enjoyed success due to its massive size, luxurious insides, extra seating, and powerful V8 engines. Sure, the Escalade has been offered with a V6 Turbo diesel engine, but it’s known for the huge (and often supercharged) V8 engines that help it roar down the highway.

The Celestiq Is Cadillac's Most Luxurious EV You Can't Have
RELATEDThe Celestiq Is Cadillac's Most Luxurious EV You Can't Have

According to its press release, the ESCALADE IQ will join the LYRIQ and the upcoming fancy hand-built CELESTIQ as an all-electric premium vehicle. This is the third EV model from Cadillac as it continues to expand into electrification. Aside from the sound, most won’t miss the V8, as electric vehicles have plenty of power.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know right now. Cadillac didn’t mention specs, pricing, or even when it’ll unveil the vehicle. All we officially know is the name and that it’ll be part of the  “IQ” line.

GM trademarked the Escalade IQ and Escalade IQL names back in 2021, so we knew this was coming at some point. There’s a good chance the Escalade EV will be another massive SUV similar to the Hummer EV, offered at a low volume, but we’ll have to wait and see.

For what it’s worth, Cadillac’s Vice President Rory Harvey mentioned earlier this year that the brand would debut three EVs in 2023. However, we’re expecting all three to arrive sometime in 2024, including the new Escalade IQ EV.

Get ready for more information later this summer or in the fall, so stay tuned by joining our free daily newsletter.

Source: Cadillac

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »