Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Sennheiser Profile USB Review: Solid Streaming Microphone With Hands-On Controls
CyberGhost VPN Review: Should You Become a Ghostie?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Your SanDisk Extreme SSD Might Need an Emergency Firmware Update

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A SanDisk Extreme SSD on a large piece of stone.
SanDisk

Take this story as a warning—you should always keep backups of your backups. Several Reddit users warn that their newly-purchased SanDisk Extreme or Extreme Pro SSD randomly deleted all of its data (or became unreadable).

As reported by Ars Technica, complaints related to SanDisk Extreme failures go back to the beginning of 2023. Most of these complaints focus on the 4TB model, though several users say that their 2TB SanDisk Extreme suffers from the same problem. Thankfully, drives purchased before late 2022 appear to be unaffected.

In response to an inquiry by Ars Technica, SanDisk shared the following:

“Western Digital is aware of reports indicating some customers have experienced an issue with 4TB SanDisk Extreme and/or Extreme Pro portable SSDs (SDSSDE61-4T00 and SDSSDE81-4T00 respectively). We have resolved the issue and will publish a firmware update to our website soon.”

If you recently purchased a 4TB SanDisk Extreme or Extreme Pro SSD, I strongly suggest that you keep it unplugged until Western Digital releases its firmware patch. Or, try to return the drive and get your money back—if you’re outside of the return window for your purchase, read Western Digital’s limited warranty policy and see if you can file a claim.

Samsung T7 Shield Review: Safe Data Wherever You Go
RELATEDSamsung T7 Shield Review: Safe Data Wherever You Go

Frustratingly, Western Digital did not mention its 2TB drive, which may also be affected by this problem. The company also failed to explain why its drives are acting up. Is firmware to blame, or did something go wrong during manufacturing?

We’ve reached out to Western Digital for additional information. Though we mainly want to know when this firmware update will be published, and what steps affected customers can take.

Please remember to keep backups of your backups. All drives fail, and they always fail at an inconvenient time. Generally, the 3-2-1 rule is the way to go—keep two copies of important data on storage devices at home (SSDs, computers, NAS devices, etc) and save a third copy outside of your home or in a cloud storage service.

Source: Ars Technica

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »