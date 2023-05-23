The Amazon Fire Max 11 Launches Today, Here’s Its Best Features

This week, Amazon added a new member to its family of tablets, the Fire Max 11. It boasts a sleek design, contains high-quality components, and offers a slew of advanced features, making it ideal for both work and play. Check out everything the new tablet has to offer.

The Fire Max 11 has a large, vibrant 11-inch display with 2000×12000 pixel resolution—perfect for streaming entertainment. The new tablet also has a battery life of up to 14 hours and ample storage options. Amazon Prime members can access popular games via Amazon Luna cloud gaming.

This new tablet comes equipped with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM, delivering smooth multitasking, app-switching, and streaming. The Wi-Fi 6 connectivity provides lightning-fast internet for browsing, gaming, and streaming. Plus, the Fire Max 11 supports split-screen mode and can pair with the magnetic Keyboard Case (sold separately) for enhanced productivity and convenience.

The sleek and durable build of the Fire Max 11 is constructed with 55% recycled aluminum and 34% post-consumer recycled plastics. It also comes in 100% recycled packaging and earned the “Climate Pledge Friendly badge.” The tablet is certified by the Carbon Trust for its low carbon footprint.

You can use the Fire Max 11’s magnetic Keyboard Case and Made for Amazon Stylus pen to get your work done more effectively. The Keyboard case features customizable shortcut keys and a smooth trackpad, while the stylus pen enables you to draw, take notes, and markup documents. The on-device handwriting recognition makes switching between writing and tying easy.

The Fire Max’s fingerprint scanner makes the new tablet both convenient and secure. It also features Alexa integration, allowing hands-free control of all your smart home devices.

You can now pre-order the Fire Max 11 and accessories via Amazon’s website. Deliveries of the new device are expected in mid-June.