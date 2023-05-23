Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Review: Dipping Into Electric
Sennheiser Profile USB Review: Solid Streaming Microphone With Hands-On Controls
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Amazon Fire Max 11 Launches Today, Here’s Its Best Features

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
The Amazon Fire Max 11 on a white background
Amazon

This week, Amazon added a new member to its family of tablets, the Fire Max 11. It boasts a sleek design, contains high-quality components, and offers a slew of advanced features, making it ideal for both work and play. Check out everything the new tablet has to offer.

The Fire Max 11 has a large, vibrant 11-inch display with 2000×12000 pixel resolution—perfect for streaming entertainment. The new tablet also has a battery life of up to 14 hours and ample storage options. Amazon Prime members can access popular games via Amazon Luna cloud gaming.

This new tablet comes equipped with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM, delivering smooth multitasking, app-switching, and streaming. The Wi-Fi 6 connectivity provides lightning-fast internet for browsing, gaming, and streaming. Plus, the Fire Max 11 supports split-screen mode and can pair with the magnetic Keyboard Case (sold separately) for enhanced productivity and convenience.

The sleek and durable build of the Fire Max 11 is constructed with 55% recycled aluminum and 34% post-consumer recycled plastics. It also comes in 100% recycled packaging and earned the “Climate Pledge Friendly badge.” The tablet is certified by the Carbon Trust for its low carbon footprint.

Can a Tablet Replace Your Laptop? Here are Your Choices
RELATEDCan a Tablet Replace Your Laptop? Here are Your Choices

You can use the Fire Max 11’s magnetic Keyboard Case and Made for Amazon Stylus pen to get your work done more effectively. The Keyboard case features customizable shortcut keys and a smooth trackpad, while the stylus pen enables you to draw, take notes, and markup documents. The on-device handwriting recognition makes switching between writing and tying easy.

The Fire Max’s fingerprint scanner makes the new tablet both convenient and secure. It also features Alexa integration, allowing hands-free control of all your smart home devices.

You can now pre-order the Fire Max 11 and accessories via Amazon’s website. Deliveries of the new device are expected in mid-June.

Introducing Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, our most powerful tablet yet, vivid 11 display, octa-core processor, 4 GB RAM, 14-hour battery life, 64 GB, Gray

Get your hands on this hot new tablet---the most powerful model to come from Amazon yet.

Amazon

$229.99
 

Source: Amazon

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »