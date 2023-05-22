Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Sennheiser Profile USB Review: Solid Streaming Microphone With Hands-On Controls
CyberGhost VPN Review: Should You Become a Ghostie?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

This LEGO ‘Pac-Man’ Arcade Set Looks Astonishingly Realistic

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Someone turning the hand crank on the LEGO Pac-Man set.
LEGO

As if its Atari 2600 and NES sets weren’t impressive enough, LEGO is back into retro gaming with the new Pac-Man Arcade. Launching on June 4th, this set mimics the functionality of an arcade machine using a hand crank and a series of gears.

It’s an impressive showpiece, to say the least. LEGO’s Pac-Man Arcade contains 2,651 pieces and measures 13 inches tall. It has a “screen,” a joystick, a high-score counter, a light-up coin slot, and a marquee, just like a real arcade machine. But the most notable part of this build is its hand crank.

Turning the crank on the side of LEGO’s Pac-Man Arcade causes all of the “onscreen” content to move, similar to how they would move in a real game of Pac-Man. Additionally, the characters at the top of the marquee spin around when you turn this crank.

Old and Ugly Game Console? Try Restoring it With LEGO.
RELATEDOld and Ugly Game Console? Try Restoring it With LEGO.

You can even open the back of this “machine” to see all of its gears and posts. It’s a lot less cluttered than the inside of a real arcade machine, of course, and this hidden area has enough storage space to hold a few minifigs. That said, LEGO Pac-Man Arcade comes with just one minifig. But she can play with a tiny version of the Pac-Man cabinet, which is included with this set.

Again, the LEGO Pac-Man Arcade launches June 4th. It costs $270, which is actually less than I was expecting. If you join LEGO’s free VIP program, you can buy the set three days early.

LEGO Icons Pac-Man Arcade

Launching June 4th, the LEGO Icons Pac-Man Arcade set uses a hand-crank and a series of gears to recreate the motions of the real game. It even has a spinning marquee!

Shop

Source: LEGO

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »