Latest Apple Watch Update Includes an Annoying Display Bug

On May 18th, Apple began the rollout of its watchOS 9.5 firmware update. And users quickly flooded to Reddit with a strange complaint—the update gives some Apple Watch screens a green tint. This bug is purely visual, but it’s a good reason to skip watchOS 9.5 if you haven’t installed it already.

This is a pretty weird bug. Some users are affected, while others aren’t. And the intensity of this greenish hue can also vary, though most examples show a screen that’s perfectly usable, just lighter and uglier than usual. As Digital Trends notes, the difference is quite noticeable, as it makes the Apple Watch’s display bezels stick out like a sore thumb.

We’re not sure what’s causing this bug. Presumably, it’s totally reversible, and we hope that Apple patches the problem in the coming days. From what we can tell, this bug affects every model of Apple Watch, but we haven’t seen any examples of it occurring on the Apple Watch Ultra.

If you haven’t installed watchOS 9.5, I suggest skipping it. The update only includes some minor bug fixes and a Pride Celebration watch face. Note that you may need to disable automatic Watch updates from the Watch app on your iPhone.

Those who already have the watchOS 9.5 update should sit tight. A patch for this bug should arrive soon, although we obviously can’t speak on Apple’s behalf.