Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Sennheiser Profile USB Review: Solid Streaming Microphone With Hands-On Controls
CyberGhost VPN Review: Should You Become a Ghostie?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Latest Apple Watch Update Includes an Annoying Display Bug

Skip the watchOS 9.5 update, if possible.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Apple Watch with array of watch bands
Jason Fitzpatrick / Review Geek

On May 18th, Apple began the rollout of its watchOS 9.5 firmware update. And users quickly flooded to Reddit with a strange complaint—the update gives some Apple Watch screens a green tint. This bug is purely visual, but it’s a good reason to skip watchOS 9.5 if you haven’t installed it already.

This is a pretty weird bug. Some users are affected, while others aren’t. And the intensity of this greenish hue can also vary, though most examples show a screen that’s perfectly usable, just lighter and uglier than usual. As Digital Trends notes, the difference is quite noticeable, as it makes the Apple Watch’s display bezels stick out like a sore thumb.

Exit Full ScreenSee in Full Screen
#1 of 2
Comparison between affected and unaffected Apple Watch displays.
u/whosyourdaddy_69
Apple Watch with the display bug.
u/Ninolacom
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2

We’re not sure what’s causing this bug. Presumably, it’s totally reversible, and we hope that Apple patches the problem in the coming days. From what we can tell, this bug affects every model of Apple Watch, but we haven’t seen any examples of it occurring on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Facebook Messenger to Leave Apple Watch This Month
RELATEDFacebook Messenger to Leave Apple Watch This Month

If you haven’t installed watchOS 9.5, I suggest skipping it. The update only includes some minor bug fixes and a Pride Celebration watch face. Note that you may need to disable automatic Watch updates from the Watch app on your iPhone.

Those who already have the watchOS 9.5 update should sit tight. A patch for this bug should arrive soon, although we obviously can’t speak on Apple’s behalf.

Source: Reddit (1, 2, 3) via Digital Trends

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »