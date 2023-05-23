Max Replaces HBO Max: Quick Things to Know

Warner Bros’ new streaming service “Max” officially arrived today and delivers the best of HBO Max and Discovery+ in one place. Yes, this also means the old HBO Max is dead. Name aside, Max has far more to offer customers, and here are a few things you need to know.

Starting today, May 23rd, the app formerly known as HBO Max is being replaced by Max. If it doesn’t automatically update on your smart TV, streaming device, or phone, it will soon, or you can find it yourself. Those already using HBO Max can easily log in to the new service, and newcomers can sign up for Max just like any other streaming service.

Max has more than double the content of HBO Max, with tons of high-quality TV series, movies, and documentary options for viewers. You’ll also notice a vast collection of 4K content to stream, a simplified navigation experience, new personalization features, and more.

Logging into Max

Existing HBO Max users should have no problem logging into the new service using their existing usernames and passwords. In fact, for some, it’ll switch over for you. Those with HBO on cable with a free HBO Max account all have the same free Max subscription.

You don’t have to sign up again or deal with any hassle, although the service is experiencing a heavy volume right now, so it could be a bit slow.

Once signed up, Max should still have all your original settings, watch history, and you’ll be able to tap “continue watching” on all your favorites like Succession and more. None of that has changed. The app works on a wide array of TVs, and here’s the complete list of supported devices.

How Much Does Max Cost?

While pricing remains the same, at least for now, users will notice a new “Ultimate” plan with 4K Ultra HD resolution that’s $19.99 per month. You’ll continue paying the same amount you have for months, although we have heard a price increase could arrive later this year. Here are the current options:

With Ads for $9.99 per month: Includes a two-stream limit, 1080p HD resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality.

Includes a two-stream limit, 1080p HD resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality. Ad-Free for $15.99 monthly: Two concurrent streams, 1080p HD, up to 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality.

Two concurrent streams, 1080p HD, up to 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality. Ultimate Ad-Free for $19.99 per month: This new plan offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, up to four simultaneous streams, Dolby Atmos sound, and an increase to 100 offline downloads.

The all-new ultimate plan looks like a solid option for the entire family. It’ll allow up to four streams at once, and a large portion of the content is now available in 4K. As a result, there’s a massive list of excellent movies and shows in 4K worth watching.

Changes & New Features

For the most part, Max is the same streaming service many know and love, only better. That said, there are a few changes you’ll likely notice when you open the app for the first time. Plus, we’re expecting a slew of small improvements here and there to the overall experience.

Max has an all-new code base that the company claims will deliver increased performance, and a more consistent playback experience, making the app more stable across all devices. Basically, Max claims this latest version will be the best yet. And if you get the Ultimate plan, you can enjoy 4K and Dolby Sound.

Max should have an expanded recommendations feature visible in more places, user interface improvements throughout, and new “end-card” suggestions when you finish a series to watch something similar.

Warner Bro Discovery also revamped the offline downloads interface to make it more enjoyable, added over 350 profile avatar options, made changes to the kid’s experience and children’s profiles, and for accessibility, you’ll find over 6,500 hours of descriptive content.

For those wondering, Discovery+ is still a standalone streaming service and app for those interested. It remains $4.99 per month with ads.

In closing, while you’ll find tons of new content, HBO Max cut several things late last year to save money. Some of those include the Batgirl film, which got canceled. The company removed hit shows like Westworld, Love Life, Minx, and The Nevers, to name a few.

Enjoy the new Max from the link below, then go find endless things to watch.