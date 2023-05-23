Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Daily running shoes big on stability
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Review: Dipping Into Electric
Sennheiser Profile USB Review: Solid Streaming Microphone With Hands-On Controls
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

LG’s New CineBeam Takes the Guesswork Out of Mounting a Projector

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The LG CineBeam PU700R 4K projector on a white background.
LG

First-time projector buyers tend to overlook one big problem—their projector needs to sit in a certain location to achieve the best image quality. The end result is usually some tedious mounting or furniture rearrangement. So, LG is trying to solve this problem with its latest CineBeam projector.

Available today, the CineBeam PU700R 4K projector combines a tilting design with Auto Screen Adjustment software to minimize setup time. Not only does this increase the projector’s portability, but it reduces the need for a permanent installation. You can set the projector on any surface, tilt it toward a wall or ceiling (it can tilt a full 90 degrees), and let the software adjust its keystone, focus, and other settings.

Exit Full ScreenSee in Full Screen
#1 of 4
LG CineBeam PU700R 4K tilted to point at ceiling.
LG
Examples of the LG CineBeam PU700R 4K's integrated lamp, located at its base.
LG A colorful lamp is built into the base of this projector.
Port selection on the LG CineBeam PU700R 4K includes USB-C, HDMI, and USB-A.
LG
LG CineBeam PU700R 4K in a bedroom.
LG
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4

LG promises an impressive 4K image quality with brightness at 1000 ASNI Lumens and a 150,000:1 contrast ratio. It also supports HDR10 and HLG formats (with Dynamic Tone Mapping for HDR10) and fits screen sizes between 60 and 120 inches.

The Worst Parts of Owning a Projector
RELATEDThe Worst Parts of Owning a Projector

Of course, CineBeam PU700R is a smart projector. It uses the same WebOS software that you’ll find in LG’s TVs, and it can stream content from most popular platforms. Though you can also plug in a video source via the single HDMI port. Audio is handled by a 5-watt speaker, but you can pair additional speakers over Bluetooth.

And, oddly, this projector has an integrated multi-color LED lamp located in its base. LG says that you can use this lamp for mood lighting, and while I wouldn’t call this a selling point, it’s a neat little extra feature.

The LG CineBeam PU700R 4K is now available for $1,700. If you purchase it at the LG website with a ZO3QBE XBOOM 360 Bluetooth speaker, you’ll get the speaker for free. Just note that this add-on promotion ends after June 12.

LG CineBeam PU700R 4K Projector

The LG CineBeam PU700R 4K projector uses a tilting design and advanced software to give you the best picture quality with minimal setup.

Shop

Source: LG

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »