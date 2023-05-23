LG’s New CineBeam Takes the Guesswork Out of Mounting a Projector

First-time projector buyers tend to overlook one big problem—their projector needs to sit in a certain location to achieve the best image quality. The end result is usually some tedious mounting or furniture rearrangement. So, LG is trying to solve this problem with its latest CineBeam projector.

Available today, the CineBeam PU700R 4K projector combines a tilting design with Auto Screen Adjustment software to minimize setup time. Not only does this increase the projector’s portability, but it reduces the need for a permanent installation. You can set the projector on any surface, tilt it toward a wall or ceiling (it can tilt a full 90 degrees), and let the software adjust its keystone, focus, and other settings.

LG promises an impressive 4K image quality with brightness at 1000 ASNI Lumens and a 150,000:1 contrast ratio. It also supports HDR10 and HLG formats (with Dynamic Tone Mapping for HDR10) and fits screen sizes between 60 and 120 inches.

Of course, CineBeam PU700R is a smart projector. It uses the same WebOS software that you’ll find in LG’s TVs, and it can stream content from most popular platforms. Though you can also plug in a video source via the single HDMI port. Audio is handled by a 5-watt speaker, but you can pair additional speakers over Bluetooth.

And, oddly, this projector has an integrated multi-color LED lamp located in its base. LG says that you can use this lamp for mood lighting, and while I wouldn’t call this a selling point, it’s a neat little extra feature.

The LG CineBeam PU700R 4K is now available for $1,700. If you purchase it at the LG website with a ZO3QBE XBOOM 360 Bluetooth speaker, you’ll get the speaker for free. Just note that this add-on promotion ends after June 12.

