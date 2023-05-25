Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Poly Voyager Free 60+ Review: Rise of the Enterprise Earbuds
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Review: Dipping Into Electric
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Samsung’s New Soundbar Unleashes the Power of Dolby Atmos

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
The Samsung HW-Q900C soundbar
Samsung

This week, Samsung Electronics America introduced the latest addition to its 2023 soundbar lineup: the HW-Q900C. It joins the company’s Q-series line, designed to deliver premium-engineered audio by harnessing the power of Dolby Atmos sound.

Despite being the smaller sibling of the Q-series lineup, the HW-Q900C comes equipped with state-of-the-art features and multiple channels of superior audio clarity. The 7.1.2 channels of true, wireless Dolby Atmos sound and SpaceFit Sound Pro technology deliver an optimized audio experience for the space it inhabits. Space Fit Pro also features voice amplifiers to help you hear dialogue more clearly.

Sonos Era 300 Review: A Speaker Made for Dolby Atmos
RELATEDSonos Era 300 Review: A Speaker Made for Dolby Atmos

The HW-Q900C is compatible with Samsung’s Q-Symphony 3.0 technology, allowing you to simultaneously play audio from the soundbar and your TV’s speakers. Additionally, this soundbar supports Game Mode Pro, enabling you to listen to your console games and music at the same time. It also works with AirPlay 2 for Apple users to connect their devices easily.

The new speaker will be available today for $1,400. However, if you want something with a little more power, you can also check out the HW-Q900C’s bigger sibling, the HW-Q990C, for $1,598.

SAMSUNG HW-Q990C

Samsung's Q-series line of speakers offer top-of-the line surround sound audio.

Amazon

$1390.00
$1697.99 Save 18%

Sources: Samsung, Engadget

 

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »