Samsung’s New Soundbar Unleashes the Power of Dolby Atmos

This week, Samsung Electronics America introduced the latest addition to its 2023 soundbar lineup: the HW-Q900C. It joins the company’s Q-series line, designed to deliver premium-engineered audio by harnessing the power of Dolby Atmos sound.

Despite being the smaller sibling of the Q-series lineup, the HW-Q900C comes equipped with state-of-the-art features and multiple channels of superior audio clarity. The 7.1.2 channels of true, wireless Dolby Atmos sound and SpaceFit Sound Pro technology deliver an optimized audio experience for the space it inhabits. Space Fit Pro also features voice amplifiers to help you hear dialogue more clearly.

The HW-Q900C is compatible with Samsung’s Q-Symphony 3.0 technology, allowing you to simultaneously play audio from the soundbar and your TV’s speakers. Additionally, this soundbar supports Game Mode Pro, enabling you to listen to your console games and music at the same time. It also works with AirPlay 2 for Apple users to connect their devices easily.

The new speaker will be available today for $1,400. However, if you want something with a little more power, you can also check out the HW-Q900C’s bigger sibling, the HW-Q990C, for $1,598.

SAMSUNG HW-Q990C Samsung's Q-series line of speakers offer top-of-the line surround sound audio.