Comcast’s New $20 Streaming Service Has Peacock and 60 Live Channels

As if the world didn’t need another streaming service, Comcast announced Now TV today. It’s a blend of live TV, ad-supported channels, and Peacock Premium for only $20 per month.

To be clear, Now TV is a new streaming option available exclusively to Comcast Xfinity customers. It will help the company keep cord-cutters on its service instead of going elsewhere. That said, it’s a pretty compelling package, all for one low fee. And yes, it’s similar to NOW TV available in the UK.

According to the press release, Now TV will be available in the coming weeks to Xfinity internet customers, with no equipment or contracts required. The “Now TV Live” package includes over 40 popular live channels, including AMC, Hallmark, Warner Bros’ Discovery, Food Network, History Channel, Lifetime, MotorTrend, and more. Additionally, there are roughly 20 FAST (free add-supported television) channels, bringing the total to 60+.

More importantly, Now TV users will get access to Peacock Premium for free, which delivers tons of content, live sporting events, and much more from NBC. That said, Xfinity users were already enjoying Peacock for free, but that was set to end this summer.

It’s worth noting that some of the most popular live TV channels are missing here. We’re talking about Fox News, CNN, ESPN, TBS, and others. The service certainly lacks sports, aside from the few on Peacock. Overall, this value-based package delivers some essential TV channels to those that would otherwise cancel cable entirely.

Xfinity users looking to ditch cable but don’t want to pay the overly high prices of Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu may want to consider Now TV.