News

LEGO Mars Rover and Helicopter Are Ready to Explore Your Home

Go look for life on Mars.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
LEGO Mars Rover
LEGO

LEGO has released its share of NASA-inspired sets over the years, but the all-new LEGO Technic Mars Rover Perseverance and Ingenuity Helicopter might be its best build yet. With 360-degree steering, exploration arms, and a companion augmented reality app, it’s ready to explore your home.

Meant for kids aged 10+, the new LEGO Mars Rover set comes complete with 1,132 bricks, stands over 9 inches tall, and is nearly 13 inches long. You’ll get to slowly assemble NASA’s Rover piece-by-piece, including the famous Ingenuity Helipcoter that helped plan travel paths while exploring the red Martian planet.

The best part about this unique space-themed build is all the moving parts. As usual, LEGO went to great lengths to ensure it was fun and interactive and added a full 360-degree steering system for all six wheels, not to mention a swinging arm for sample collections.

All six wheels have articulating suspension, perfect for driving over uneven terrain on Mars or on your living room couch. Here’s what designer Luke Cragin had to say about the set:

“Working on this model has been both challenging and exciting. I’ve always felt passionate about space, and the design process let me explore my interest as I recreated the incredible engineering developed by the pioneering team at NASA. We hope the model’s features and functions will help introduce young space lovers to the world of engineering and encourage them to reach for the stars in the future.”

Aside from the obvious fun of assembling the Rover and Chopper, LEGO’s “Technic AR” app for iPhone or Android will give fans or children an exciting new way to interact with the set. More importantly, the app contains educational content regarding NASA’s Mars mission to encourage children to learn more about engineering and space.

The new LEGO NASA Mars Rover set is available starting August 1st for $99 from the link below. Then, those who pre-order before June 3rd can get the LEGO Pirate Ship playground for free while supplies last.

LEGO Technic Mars Rover

Learn about NASA's mission to Mars with the all-new LEGO Mars Rover set. Grab yours for $99.99.

Shop

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »