We knew it was coming, but now it’s finally here. On May 23rd, Netflix announced that its password-sharing crackdown is rolling out to U.S. subscribers. Users are being told to kick their friends or family from different households off, or else they’ll have to pay an extra $7.99 per user.

In a blog post, Netflix explained how the new rules work, how much it costs to keep friends on an account, and even detailed limits to how many people can access your Netflix, depending on your plan. It’s a bit confusing, but freeloaders are about to lose access either way.

Netflix started sending out email notices to any subscriber that has users accessing the account from outside the main household. You most likely received the email or will shortly, and here’s how the new system works.

Those with the basic $9.99 Netflix plan must purge everyone from the service by signing in and removing unauthorized devices outside the household. Those with a Basic plan cannot add any extra members. You can transfer those profiles out, letting friends keep recommended and continue watching lists, but they’ll need to create their own accounts.

If you have Netflix’s Standard $15.49 monthly plan, only one person outside your household can access the account. All the rest are out of luck, and subscribers must pay an additional $7.99 per month for that person.

However, customers enjoying a more expensive Netflix Premium plan with 4K streaming can allow more than one friend or family member to use the account. But again, each person will cost an extra $7.99 per month.

For those unaware, Netflix started testing its plan to eliminate password sharing last year, with regions like Canada and others seeing it arrive in February. After a short delay, it’s finally hitting the U.S., and a ton of people are about to get booted from Netflix accounts in the coming days.

It’s too bad we can’t go back to 2017 when Netflix said, “Love is sharing a password.” Ahh, the good old days. Remember, Netflix has a new Basic with Ads plan for $7.99, and you’ll probably want to send friends that link so they can get an account or tell them to sign up for Max instead.