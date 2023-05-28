Prepare to Say Goodbye to Spotify’s Cheap Tier

Everything is more expensive these days. I’m talking about cars, gasoline, fast food, groceries, home prices, and all the streaming services we use daily. However, Spotify is only $9.99 per month, but that could be changing soon.

For example, over the last decade, we’ve watched Netflix more than double its price. I remember when it was under $7, but today it’ll set you back $15.49 unless you allow ads. Between 2014 and now, Amazon Prime went from $79 to $139 annually.

During that same period, Spotify has remained the same price, being one of the cheapest streaming and subscription services. It’s still only $9.99 and holding strong.

Unfortunately, a Spotify price increase is likely coming in 2023. Late last year, Apple Music went up in price for the first time. A few days later, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek casually said he would like to increase pricing for subscribers in the United States during an earnings call, which the company echoed again in April. Then, earlier this year, Amazon Music went up too.