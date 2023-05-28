Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Poly Voyager Free 60+ Review: Rise of the Enterprise Earbuds
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Review: Dipping Into Electric
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Prepare to Say Goodbye to Spotify’s Cheap Tier

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Everything is more expensive these days. I’m talking about cars, gasoline, fast food, groceries, home prices, and all the streaming services we use daily. However, Spotify is only $9.99 per month, but that could be changing soon.

For example, over the last decade, we’ve watched Netflix more than double its price. I remember when it was under $7, but today it’ll set you back $15.49 unless you allow ads. Between 2014 and now, Amazon Prime went from $79 to $139 annually.

I Swapped Spotify for Vinyl and It Changed My Life
RELATEDI Swapped Spotify for Vinyl and It Changed My Life

During that same period, Spotify has remained the same price, being one of the cheapest streaming and subscription services. It’s still only $9.99 and holding strong.

Unfortunately, a Spotify price increase is likely coming in 2023. Late last year, Apple Music went up in price for the first time. A few days later, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek casually said he would like to increase pricing for subscribers in the United States during an earnings call, which the company echoed again in April. Then, earlier this year, Amazon Music went up too.

With everything going up, it’s only a matter of time before Spotify follows suit. In fact, during Spotify’s Q1 2023 earnings call, the CEO said, “I think we are ready to raise prices,” but that negotiations with record labels will dictate how things shake out. For those wondering, Spotify has raised the rate for select markets and specific plans, but it remains at $9.99 in the United States.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, a price hike to your monthly Spotify subscription isn’t an “if” but a “when.” The outlet quoted Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl, who recently said, “Price increases have been successful and are a move in the right direction, but this should be just the first step.”

The report ends by saying that if Spotify doesn’t increase its prices, music companies may force their hand. That’s similar to what Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said earlier this year. So while we’ve yet to hear an official announcement from the streaming giant, don’t be surprised if one emerges sooner rather than later.

via Bloomberg

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »