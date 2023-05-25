Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Poly Voyager Free 60+ Review: Rise of the Enterprise Earbuds
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Review: Dipping Into Electric
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Brave Invents a Convenient Alternative to Incognito Browsing

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Brave browser logo
Brave

All browsers offer some kind of “incognito” mode. And, of course, you can manually delete your browsing history. But these privacy methods require some technical knowledge, and they can leave some evidence behind. Now, Brave has announced an interesting solution.

The Brave Browser 1.53 update, which should arrive in the coming weeks, introduces a feature called “Off the Record” or “OTR.” The idea is pretty simple; websites can mark themselves as “sensitive,” and when visited, users will have the option to view this site without leaving a paper trail.

Sites visited in OTR are not saved to your browsing history. And, more importantly, your computer doesn’t save cookies, permissions, or other evidence of websites visited in OTR mode. This privacy mode doesn’t affect your other tabs, so if someone were to dig through your computer, they would not see any gaps in your browsing history or other unusual behaviors.

OTR prompting when visiting a potential sensitive website
Brave

It’s an ingenious idea with a great purpose—as explained by Brave, OTR browsing is mainly intended for domestic abuse victims, who are often surveilled by their abusers. The goal is to make it safe and easy for abuse victims to find important medical, legal, and support services.

Does Your Internet Provider Know That You're Using a VPN?
RELATEDDoes Your Internet Provider Know That You're Using a VPN?

Other browsers offer safety features that can fulfill this task. But they require a certain level of technical knowledge that most people do not have. Brave has already created a small list of Off the Record partner websites—all of these early adopters support victims of intimate partner violence.

I should note that OTR browsing may not protect users from certain, snitching software. Browser extensions, malware, spyware, and spying at the network level (by observing traffic through the internet router) are out of Brave’s control. Additionally, crash logs and OS-level logging may reveal some browsing history.

Off the Record browsing will be generally available to any website that wants to implement it. The feature will arrive in Brave Browser 1.53 (or 1.54 on Android). Those who want to test the feature today can enter brave://flags and enable #brave-request-otr-tab.

Source: Brave

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »