The Cybertruck Looks as Strange on the Inside as the Outside

It’s no secret that the Tesla Cybertruck is unique, to say the least, with a design that’s not for everyone. Now, we’re getting a new look at the interior, and it looks as strange and minimalistic on the inside as it does on the outside with all that bare steel.

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Cybertruck’s interior, the latest photos surfacing online are notable because the vehicle is in the production phase and is expected to arrive by the end of the year and in early 2024. As a result, there’s a good chance the prototype shown here is close to the final version.

During Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting earlier this month, a prototype Cybertruck was displayed outside. However, one user on Twitter was lucky enough to jump inside and snap a photo from the driver’s seat.

A peek at the full-size image on Twitter shows you can clearly see a very barebones design. The dashboard is massive and empty, covered in carpet, which feels like a wasted opportunity. Good luck cleaning the elongated windshield by hand from the inside.

This shot shows off the all-new Tesla Cybertruck steering wheel, which looks like a mix between Tesla’s regular round wheel and the controversial yoke. We also see the large infotainment display and a center console that doesn’t extend to the dash, again revealing more wasted space. If you look closely, it even looks like bare steel inside in the middle of the cabin.

Users all over Reddit pointed out the lack of a bench seat, the odd steering wheel, and the minimalistic design. That shouldn’t surprise anyone, given how things look on the outside.

As a reminder, in April, Elon Musk suggested the Cybertruck would finally arrive in August or September in Q3 of 2023, with a short supply of deliveries before the end of the year. However, don’t expect volume production until 2024. We’ll keep an eye out for more details.