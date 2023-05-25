You’ll Finally Be Able to Banish the MSN News Widget From Your Taskbar

Microsoft made a lot of announcements during its Build 2023 developer conference, mostly about AI. And while more AI tools are great, Windows 11 users will be delighted to hear that soon Microsoft will let us disable the MSN News feed from the widgets panel in the taskbar.

Over the past year, Microsoft has made a lot of changes to the widget system, from adding third-party support to breaking things with updates, but this new change is one everyone can appreciate.

Currently, many Windows 11 users disable the widgets panel for several reasons, including the fact that Microsoft forces its MSN News feed on screens. There’s no option to hide MSN News and its odd topics and still enjoy widgets, at least not yet.

According to Microsoft, a big update coming this year will finally introduce a few more customization options, including the separation of MSN News from other widgets. If you want widgets without the news, that’ll be an option.

Users can choose from multiple widget board layouts, some with the news, others without, and hopefully customize them as each user sees fit. For now, you can remove a widget by clicking the three-dots icon next to it and selecting unpin.

We’re unsure if that’s how it’ll work to clear the MSN News feed or if you’ll have to choose a non-news layout. Unfortunately, the company didn’t get into all the details or options that’ll be available, but we’ll learn more later this year.