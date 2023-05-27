Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Poly Voyager Free 60+ Review: Rise of the Enterprise Earbuds
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Review: Dipping Into Electric
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Windows 11 Will Save You From Pressing CTRL+ALT+DEL

Kill frozen apps right from the Taskbar.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Close up the taskbar on Windows 11
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Microsoft has a slew of changes or new features coming to Windows 11 later this year, from removing MSN News from the widget list and new AI goodies to finally adding an easy way to force quit applications from the taskbar.

As many users know, applications or programs can often bug out or completely freeze on Windows 11. Typically, users must fire up the Task Manager and handle crashed apps. It’s that or the old CTRL+ALT+DEL method.

Thankfully, it looks like Microsoft is ready to give everyone an easier way to deal with pesky apps. We got our first glimpse of this in early test versions of Windows back in February, but now it’s official.

Microsoft Is Testing Your Most-Requested Windows 11 Feature
RELATEDMicrosoft Is Testing Your Most-Requested Windows 11 Feature

Announced at Microsoft’s Build 2023 developer conference, then confirmed in a recent blog post, a future update will enable the option to kill an app with one click right from the taskbar. It’ll work similarly to macOS and should be a welcomed addition.

Currently, when you right-click on an app, you’ll see the option to close the window or pin that specific app to the taskbar. In a future version of Windows 11, you’ll also see an option to “force quit” apps when they’re misbehaving.

From what we’re hearing, Windows Insiders should start seeing the new feature in the coming days or weeks, with the official rollout later this year in a stable software update for the masses.

Source: Microsoft

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »