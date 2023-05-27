Windows 11 Will Save You From Pressing CTRL+ALT+DEL

Microsoft has a slew of changes or new features coming to Windows 11 later this year, from removing MSN News from the widget list and new AI goodies to finally adding an easy way to force quit applications from the taskbar.

As many users know, applications or programs can often bug out or completely freeze on Windows 11. Typically, users must fire up the Task Manager and handle crashed apps. It’s that or the old CTRL+ALT+DEL method.

Thankfully, it looks like Microsoft is ready to give everyone an easier way to deal with pesky apps. We got our first glimpse of this in early test versions of Windows back in February, but now it’s official.

Announced at Microsoft’s Build 2023 developer conference, then confirmed in a recent blog post, a future update will enable the option to kill an app with one click right from the taskbar. It’ll work similarly to macOS and should be a welcomed addition.

Currently, when you right-click on an app, you’ll see the option to close the window or pin that specific app to the taskbar. In a future version of Windows 11, you’ll also see an option to “force quit” apps when they’re misbehaving.

From what we’re hearing, Windows Insiders should start seeing the new feature in the coming days or weeks, with the official rollout later this year in a stable software update for the masses.