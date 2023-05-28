Proton’s Family Plan Offers a Suite of Privacy Tools and Cloud Storage

Families searching for a privacy-focused alternative to Google One now have at least one option. Proton just launched a family bundle of its own, which includes access to Proton’s full suite of apps and plenty of cloud storage.

Proton orients itself as a private and secure service provider. All of its apps are protected with end-to-end encryption, the code is open-source, and Proton itself is subject to Swiss’ strong data privacy laws. The company has slowly built its collection of apps, which include Proton Mail, VPN, Calendar, and Drive.

All of these apps, plus 3TB of shared cloud storage, are included in the new family plan. You can invite six members to join your family plan, and you get an extra 20GB of cloud storage per year as a free perk. Proton also promises access to any of its upcoming services, including its password manager (once it exits beta).

The family plan is available for $30 a month. But if you want to save a bit of cash, you can buy a full year for $288 (a $27 discount) or two years for $480 (a $240 discount). Note that individual Proton plans cost $12 a month, so the family plan is a good option even if you share it with just two other people.

Trying to compare these prices to Google One is a bit difficult, though. Google One allows you to add family members in all of its subscription tiers, which start at $19 a year. Of course, Google One is mainly a cloud storage subscription, as Gmail and other tools are free.

I should also mention that Proton has an Easy Switch system to help Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft users migrate their email data. You can also import Google Calendar data into Proton Calendar.

