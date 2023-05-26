Buying Guides
8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

YouTube NFL Sunday Ticket Will Allow Unlimited Streams From Home

And two more streams on the go.

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.
YouTube TV

There’s been a lot of uncertainty around the popular NFL Sunday Ticket now that YouTube took over for DirecTV. It’s available now ahead of the 2023-24 NFL season, starting at $249, and now we’re learning the company will offer unlimited streams inside the household.

Initially, we were told you’d only be able to watch two streams at once, less than what millions enjoyed at DirecTV. Then, we didn’t know how that works for NFL RedZone or for those trying to stream from a mobile device on the go.

On Thursday, YouTube made a huge announcement on Twitter that fans everywhere will love. After all the negative feedback, YouTube and YouTube TV will allow subscribers to stream the NFL Sunday Ticket simultaneously on unlimited screens, as long as you’re at home.

More importantly, accounts can watch two additional streams while “on the go,” but the company didn’t confirm if that’s only for mobile devices. Either way, once you sign up, a family member can watch NFL games at home on several screens, while another household member can tune in on the go.

YouTube Dropped the Ball With NFL Sunday Ticket Options
Combine this with YouTube’s new Multiview feature, and fans will get to watch a lot of football come September and October. However, it’s worth mentioning that some fans still aren’t happy. We expected more sign-up options, the possibility of single-team streams, or cheaper plans, but that never happened.

As a reminder, at least one playoff game will be available exclusively on Peacock, a paid streaming service, but hopefully, Ticket holders can still see that through YouTube. More importantly, the early-bird promotional pricing ends on June 6th, so subscribe now before it’s too late.

