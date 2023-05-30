Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
System76 Gazelle (gaze18) Review: A Portable Linux Powerhouse
Poly Voyager Free 60+ Review: Rise of the Enterprise Earbuds
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Apple to Shut Down the Cloud Photo Service Everyone Forgot About

Danny Chadwick @jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
The Apple logo on an Apple Store
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

When iCloud was first launched in 2011, it came with a feature called “My Photo Stream” that saved all the photos you took with an iOS device to the cloud so you could download them to your other devices. It was superseded by iCloud Photos a few years later, and almost everyone forgot about it.

Now, it appears that someone at Apple remembered that it’s still around and kicking and decided it’s time to formally pull the plug on the legacy service. In an Apple support page, pointed out by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company details how the service will stop syncing photos taken by users on June 26th, and the service will shut down completely on July 26th, after the final images are deleted.

A month between the final syncs and the service shutting down makes sense because My Photo Stream always kept photos in the cloud for 30 days before deleting them.

Everything You Need to Take Better Photos on Your Phone
RELATEDEverything You Need to Take Better Photos on Your Phone

If you’re one of the few users still using My Photo Stream, you can access your photos by launching the Photos app on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, navigating to Albums, and selecting “My Photo Stream.” You can then download the photos into your camera roll for that device.

Remember that if you’re using the Photos app to sync your camera roll to the cloud, all the recent images you’ve taken are likely already on the other devices you own and use regularly. Also, remember that photos that were saved to the cloud through My Photo Stream are of lesser quality than the originals, and it may be better to simply send yourself the images you’ve taken in the last 30 days rather than download them from My Photo Stream.

Source: The Verge

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »