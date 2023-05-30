Apple to Shut Down the Cloud Photo Service Everyone Forgot About

When iCloud was first launched in 2011, it came with a feature called “My Photo Stream” that saved all the photos you took with an iOS device to the cloud so you could download them to your other devices. It was superseded by iCloud Photos a few years later, and almost everyone forgot about it.

Now, it appears that someone at Apple remembered that it’s still around and kicking and decided it’s time to formally pull the plug on the legacy service. In an Apple support page, pointed out by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company details how the service will stop syncing photos taken by users on June 26th, and the service will shut down completely on July 26th, after the final images are deleted.

PSA for iCloud users who use Photo Stream (the original iCloud photo storage solution) instead of iCloud Photos: it’s being discontinued on July 26 and uploading will stop on June 26th. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 26, 2023

A month between the final syncs and the service shutting down makes sense because My Photo Stream always kept photos in the cloud for 30 days before deleting them.

If you’re one of the few users still using My Photo Stream, you can access your photos by launching the Photos app on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, navigating to Albums, and selecting “My Photo Stream.” You can then download the photos into your camera roll for that device.

Remember that if you’re using the Photos app to sync your camera roll to the cloud, all the recent images you’ve taken are likely already on the other devices you own and use regularly. Also, remember that photos that were saved to the cloud through My Photo Stream are of lesser quality than the originals, and it may be better to simply send yourself the images you’ve taken in the last 30 days rather than download them from My Photo Stream.