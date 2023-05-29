Buying Guides
Prime Video and Blockbuster Mock Netflix Password Crackdown

password sharing and rewind policies.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

About Review Geek
| 1 min read
Amazon Prime Video app icon on an Apple TV
Justin Duino / Review Geek

The controversial Netflix password-sharing crackdown went into full effect this week, with the company sending out emails to those in the United States. As expected, rivals old and new are poking fun at the company or taking a different stance.

In short, if anyone outside your home uses Netflix with your password, it’ll be an extra $8 per month. Amazon Prime Video’s UK Twitter account was quick to throw shade at Netflix over the change, and it’s not the only one.

Prime Video posted its interface launch screen of profiles, and as for who’s watching, it says, “Everyone who has our password,” ending with a heart emoji. This jab was in response to Netflix saying something similar in 2017, and we all see how that turned out.

Corporate mockery is nothing new, and Prime Video essentially says anyone can share passwords and watch content on its platform. That’s a bold move, which is why a follow-up tweet said the team is giggling but hoping Amazon doesn’t do the same. It wouldn’t surprise me if other services followed Netflix’s lead.

Amazon wasn’t the only one having fun at Netflix’s expense. The card came Uno jumped in earlier this year, and good old Blockbuster did too. Who remembers Blockbuster? The VHS and DVD rental store filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and closed nearly every store within a few years.

Oddly enough, Blockbuster still has a relatively active Twitter account and took a moment to tease Netflix over its change. The account reminded everyone that rentals were free game to anyone as long as they got returned on time.

It’s all rather entertaining, but it isn’t going to change the fact that you’ll have to kick all your friends and family off Netflix soon. That or start paying even more than you already do. All of this makes me wish I could “be kind and rewind” back to the 2017 version of Netflix.

Source: Twitter

