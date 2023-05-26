Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Poly Voyager Free 60+ Review: Rise of the Enterprise Earbuds
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Review: Dipping Into Electric
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Windows XP Activation Has Been Cracked, and It Only Took 21 Years!

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Windows XP Bliss wallpaper cracked in half.
Microsoft (Modified)

One of the most controversial parts of the Windows XP launch was its implementation of Windows Product Activation, an anti-piracy measure that was responsible for a plenty of bugs and headaches. Now, 21 years after Windows XP’s arrival, its activation algorithm has been cracked.

As reported by The Register, a blog post on tinyapps titled “Windows XP Activation: GAME OVER” gives a brief history of attempts to crack the operating system’s activation process. It then provides a SHA-256 hash for xp_activate32.exe, a program that lets you generate proper keys for offline Windows XP activation .

This program is based on Microsoft’s proprietary activation key algorithm. So, it should spit out the exact key that Microsoft would provide for your PC through traditional activation channels. (Of course, Microsoft stopped activating Windows XP installations years ago, and most people don’t need activation keys when they use XP in a virtual machine.)

This Windows 11 Customization Takes You Back to Windows 2000
RELATEDThis Windows 11 Customization Takes You Back to Windows 2000

As for why anyone would use Windows XP—well, you really shouldn’t. Aside from the fact that it’s completely outdated, Windows XP is full of unpatched vulnerabilities. Windows XP is only useful to retro gamers, people who want a nostalgia trip, and businesses that rely on decades-old software for mission-critical operations (you’ll still find XP in hospitals, industrial plants, manufacturing facilities, and some corners of the government).

If you use Windows XP, do not connect it to the internet. It’s not like the operating system can do much on the internet, anyway. I should also note that if you’re a fan of retro PCs, the tinyapps blog is full of some fantastic software for legacy machines.

Source: Tinyapps via The Register

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »