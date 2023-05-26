Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Tesla Corporate Data Allegedly Leaked by Former Employee

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom's Guide, and business.com.

| 1 min read
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

A former service technician for Tesla has allegedly leaked 100GB of company data to the German newspaper Handelsblatt. The data includes sensitive personal information about Tesla employees, customer data, complaints about the company’s autonomous driving technology, and more.

Dubbed the “Tesla Files,” the massive leak was blamed on a “disgruntled former employee” by company lawyers who abused their position as a service technician. Reuters reports that Tesla could face a fine of up to 4% of its annual sales for failing to adequately protect the data from customers, employees, and business partners.

The 100GB of data contains more than 100,000 names of current and former Tesla employees. Other information includes social security numbers, private email addresses, phone numbers, and even salaries of employees. Tesla customers also have something to worry about because some banking details were also contained in the leak.

Why Tesla Vehicles Are Always Getting Recalled
RELATEDWhy Tesla Vehicles Are Always Getting Recalled

Perhaps the most embarrassing for Tesla is the disclosure of customer complaints about the company’s Full Self-Driving features. Handelsblatt reports that Tesla customers submitted more than 2,400 self-acceleration problems and 1,500 braking issues. The braking issues included 139 “unintentional emergency braking” reports and 383 “phantom stops” resulting from false collision warnings. Handelsblatt’s headline features the complaint, “My autopilot almost killed me” (translated from German).

When the publication reached out to Tesla for comment, the company replied that the data be deleted and “spoke of data theft,” according to a note from Handelsblatt editor-in-chief Sebastian Matthes as reported by The Verge.

While the complete story is behind a paywall on (and in German) Handelsblatt’s website, there is a very detailed roundup of everything in the story in the below Twitter thread.

Review Geek has reached out to Tesla for comment.

Sources: Handelsblatt, The Verge, Reuters

