Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Poly Voyager Free 60+ Review: Rise of the Enterprise Earbuds
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Review: Dipping Into Electric
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

NFL Sunday Ticket Will Be Offered on DirecTV, but Not for Fans

A deal for bars and businesses.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
NFL Football on a field.
dean bertoncelj/Shutterstock.com

Until this year, DirecTV has offered the NFL Sunday Ticket to its customers dating back to 1994, but it now belongs to YouTube. At first, many were confused about what would happen to bars, restaurants, and other businesses getting access, and now we know that it’ll still be available from DirecTV.

According to Reuters, this week DirecTV signed a multi-year deal with EverPass Media, backed by equity firm RedBird Capital Partners and the NFL, to continue offering the coveted NFL Sunday Ticket to its commercial customers.

This move will allow hotels, bars, restaurants, casinos, and several other commercial customers to continue using the DirecTV dish most already have. Instead of signing up for a new system with YouTube and overhauling everything, they can continue where things left off in 2022 with DirecTV.

YouTube Dropped the Ball With NFL Sunday Ticket Options
RELATEDYouTube Dropped the Ball With NFL Sunday Ticket Options

It’s an interesting move but one that makes a lot of sense. In a way, it’s almost an upgrade for the NFL, which can separate residential users from commercial clients and likely earn even more money than it already was for the Ticket.

This is the first deal of its kind for EverPass, which offers commercial rights for the NFL Ticket instead of just adding it to a DirecTV plan like in previous years. However, we’re hearing it’s not an exclusive contract, meaning other providers besides DirecTV could potentially get it too.

With the NFL signing a 7-year deal with Google’s YouTube, and now this, it’s clear that things are going to keep changing for the sport and its fans in the years ahead.

via CNBC

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »