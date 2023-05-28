NFL Sunday Ticket Will Be Offered on DirecTV, but Not for Fans

Until this year, DirecTV has offered the NFL Sunday Ticket to its customers dating back to 1994, but it now belongs to YouTube. At first, many were confused about what would happen to bars, restaurants, and other businesses getting access, and now we know that it’ll still be available from DirecTV.

According to Reuters, this week DirecTV signed a multi-year deal with EverPass Media, backed by equity firm RedBird Capital Partners and the NFL, to continue offering the coveted NFL Sunday Ticket to its commercial customers.

This move will allow hotels, bars, restaurants, casinos, and several other commercial customers to continue using the DirecTV dish most already have. Instead of signing up for a new system with YouTube and overhauling everything, they can continue where things left off in 2022 with DirecTV.

It’s an interesting move but one that makes a lot of sense. In a way, it’s almost an upgrade for the NFL, which can separate residential users from commercial clients and likely earn even more money than it already was for the Ticket.

This is the first deal of its kind for EverPass, which offers commercial rights for the NFL Ticket instead of just adding it to a DirecTV plan like in previous years. However, we’re hearing it’s not an exclusive contract, meaning other providers besides DirecTV could potentially get it too.

With the NFL signing a 7-year deal with Google’s YouTube, and now this, it’s clear that things are going to keep changing for the sport and its fans in the years ahead.