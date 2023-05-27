Save Big on TP-Link Mesh Wi-Fi and Security Cams This Weekend

While countless deals are floating around for the long Memorial Day weekend, if you’re looking to upgrade your home Wi-Fi router or keep things safe with security cameras, you’ll want to check out TP-Link.

You can head to the TP-Link Amazon storefront and find discounts on routers, vacuums, and other smart home goods throughout the weekend, with most deals ending on May 29th or later.

We love TP-Link’s latest Wi-Fi 6 and 6E routers and its newest Ultra 2K security camera, now available in a wireless package. Its latest Tapo C420S2 features an HD 2k resolution camera with colored night vision, two-way audio, built-in motion sirens, integrated spotlights, IP66 water resistance, and 180-day battery life.

Plus, it offers TP-Link’s upgraded tech for smart AI detection, notifications for people or pets, more flexible storage options, and the ability to use it without a subscription. Additionally, select deals like the excellent TP-Link Deco AX3000 Wi-Fi router is $80 off at Best Buy until Monday.

If you recently added more smart home gadgets to your life or want to upgrade your home security setup, hit the links below while they’re still available.