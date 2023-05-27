Buying Guides
Save Big on TP-Link Mesh Wi-Fi and Security Cams This Weekend

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
TP-Link Tapo camera
TP-Link

While countless deals are floating around for the long Memorial Day weekend, if you’re looking to upgrade your home Wi-Fi router or keep things safe with security cameras, you’ll want to check out TP-Link.

You can head to the TP-Link Amazon storefront and find discounts on routers, vacuums, and other smart home goods throughout the weekend, with most deals ending on May 29th or later.

Want Faster Internet Speeds? Upgrade Your Router
RELATEDWant Faster Internet Speeds? Upgrade Your Router

We love TP-Link’s latest Wi-Fi 6 and 6E routers and its newest Ultra 2K security camera, now available in a wireless package. Its latest Tapo C420S2 features an HD 2k resolution camera with colored night vision, two-way audio, built-in motion sirens, integrated spotlights, IP66 water resistance, and 180-day battery life.

Plus, it offers TP-Link’s upgraded tech for smart AI detection, notifications for people or pets, more flexible storage options, and the ability to use it without a subscription. Additionally, select deals like the excellent TP-Link Deco AX3000 Wi-Fi router is $80 off at Best Buy until Monday.

If you recently added more smart home gadgets to your life or want to upgrade your home security setup, hit the links below while they’re still available.

TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System (Deco X55) - Covers up to 6500 Sq.Ft. (3-pack)

TP-Link's Deco X55 system comes with three mesh routers and offers complete coverage and fast speeds up to 6,500 square feet.

Amazon

$199.99
$279.99 Save 29%

TP-Link Tapo 2K QHD Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System (Tapo C420S2)

Keep tabs on your home, day or night, with the latest and greatest TP-Link Tapo 2K HD wireless security camera 2-pack.

Amazon

$149.99
$199.99 Save 25%

