Rivian R2 Sneak Peek Teases Upcoming Smaller EV

While consumers everywhere love Rivian’s R1T electric truck or the new R1S SUV, the company is already working hard on what’s coming next. That, of course, is the smaller and more affordable Rivian R2T and R2S platform.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know much about the automaker’s next vehicles, but during a recent Q&A on Instagram, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe gave us our first sneak peek of one. Yes, it’s covered in a black sheet and is likely only a clay mockup, but it’s still exciting.

Judging by the overall shape of this model, it’s likely the R2S electric SUV, but it’s hard to say for sure. It’s clearly far smaller than the massive 3-row R1S currently available, and that’s the plan.

During a shareholder meeting in 2022, Rivian confirmed its next-generation electric vehicles would be smaller and more affordable, likely to attract more customers while taking on Tesla, Ford, Chevrolet, and all the others in this exciting new space. More importantly, it’ll run on an all-new dual-motor configuration built-in house, similar to what’s coming soon for the current R1T.

While the Q&A was fun, the CEO didn’t really give us anything else to debate, but he did share some bad news for current Rivian owners. One of the best Rivian R1T features we’ve been waiting for is Tank Turn, but the company canceled it due to trail abuse and wear and tear concerns.

Either way, a more affordable Rivian R1T is on the way with the automaker’s new in-house dual motor configuration, all while the team is busy cranking out new designs for its next vehicle. Sadly, from everything we’ve heard thus far, the new Rivian R2 likely won’t arrive until late 2025.

Additionally, Rivian is looking ahead for its R3 platform, as revealed in a video with MKBHD on YouTube, and has already reserved model names for five years up to the Rivian R5T.