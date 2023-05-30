Razer’s New Lag-Free Earbuds Take Gaming to the Next Level

This week, Razer unveiled its latest innovation in wireless audio with the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed earbuds. Not only do these earbuds deliver great low-latency sound to your games, but they’re also compatible with older game systems that don’t support Bluetooth.

The Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed features adjustable active noise cancellation, a fast wireless charging case, and customizable Razer Chroma RGB lighting, and they are THX certified, which means they’ll deliver exceptional sound quality, consistency, and performance.

With the inclusion of the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Dongle, the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed expands the boundaries of true wireless audio by offering flawless 2.4 GHz connectivity even for devices without built-in Bluetooth audio capabilities. The dongle connects via USB-A and USB-C, so as long as the system you’re playing with has that one of those slots, you can enjoy wireless gaming audio with these earbuds.

Powered by Razer’s groundbreaking HyperSpeed Wireless technology, these earbuds deliver low-latency performance of less than 40ms. Additionally, the earbuds feature hybrid active noise cancellation, allowing users to adjust the ambient sound levels for an immersive gaming experience.

The Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed comes with a fast wireless charging case, providing an additional 24 hours of battery life. It also supports Do-Not-Disturb mode, which silences Bluetooth notifications so gamers stay focused throughout their gaming sessions. Moreover, the earbuds offer customizable lighting options with Razer Chroma RGB, offering users endless style possibilities with millions of colors, patterns, and dynamic in-game lighting effects.

The Razer Hammerhead Pro Hyperspeed true wireless earbuds are available today for $199.99.