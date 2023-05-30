Google Has Another Foldable Waiting in the Wings

This month, Google entered the foldable market when it launched the Pixel Fold at I/O 2023. However, the Fold isn’t the only foldable phone Google has been developing. According to the latest Made By Google podcast episode, the company has at least one other folding device in development.

In the episode titled “Pixel Perfect,” Google’s head of design for hardware products, Ivy Ross, stated that “I’m really proud of the team because there was another foldable model that we had created, that we had the discipline to hold back,” indicating that while the Fold was ready to go, it has a sibling that’s not quite ready yet. Ross continued by stating that the device was “not good enough yet,” and the team wanted to “really wait until we felt like we could do something that was good enough or better than what was out there already.”

So, what could this other foldable device be? Ross was coy with the details. But, one just needs to look to Samsung to see the possibilities. Samsung has the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Flip lines, which fold horizontally and vertically, respectively. The Pixel Fold folds horizontally, like a book, so it stands to reason that whatever the unready Pixel device was, it probably folded vertically, like an old flip phone.