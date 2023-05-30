Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
System76 Gazelle (gaze18) Review: A Portable Linux Powerhouse
Poly Voyager Free 60+ Review: Rise of the Enterprise Earbuds
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Amazon Is Removing Those Alexa Celebrity Voices You Paid For

Say goodbye to that celebrity voice on your Alexa.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
The Amazon Alexa Dot 5th Gen with listening disabled
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

We have bad news if you paid for some of those optional celebrity voices on your Amazon Alexa speaker over the years. Not only are those voices no longer available, but Amazon will be removing them from Alexa devices, even if you paid for one.

Update, 5/30/23: An Amazon spokesperson told Review Geek, “After three years, we’re winding down celebrity voices. Customers will be able to continue using these voices for a limited time and can contact our customer service team for a refund.” Additionally, the Samuel L. Jackson voice will remain until June 7th.

In 2019, Amazon partnered with the iconic actor Samuel L. Jackson to add a bit of spunk to its speaker lineup. It started as a fun $0.99 add-on where you could ask Samuel to tell a story, roast you, or even swear and yell, with his explicit attitude being an option. Eventually, Samuel’s voice went up to $4.99.

Over the last several years, Amazon Alexa owners have enjoyed fun celebrity voices like Shaquille O’Neal, Melisssa McCarthy, and others. However, as noted by The Verge, if you go to the Samuel L. Jackson voice page, there’s no option to buy it, with a note saying, “his voice is no longer available to purchase.” It was discontinued in April of 2023 and no longer works.

I'm Dumping Alexa, but I'm Letting Her Stay as a Roommate
RELATEDI'm Dumping Alexa, but I'm Letting Her Stay as a Roommate

While this isn’t the biggest loss in the world, the fact that customers paid for a feature, which is now being stripped away, isn’t the best look. We saw a similar move with Google Assistant and voices like John Legend.

For now, you’ll still be able to enjoy Shaquille O’Neal or the quirky Melisssa McCarthy, but both of those voices are also getting discontinued later this year. According to product listing pages for the other voice options, Alexa devices will continue to support them until September 30th, 2023.

This is an interesting move and one that’ll have customers a bit upset if they paid for a voice. But hey, you can still add Santa Claus to your Alexa during the holidays.

via The Verge

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »