Plenty of websites are dedicated to selling LEGO online, such as BrickLink or Brick Owl. Just be sure to research your LEGO before creating a listing to make sure you set the right price. Then include all the important details, like the part number, the condition, and whether any bricks are missing.

Anyone who has bought a LEGO set knows these bricks can be worth their weight in gold. As a result, some LEGO fans want to turn their unwanted sets and parts into cash. In case you’re one of them, we’ll explain how to sell your LEGO bricks and sets so that you can get fair payment for your treasures.

How to Get Started Selling LEGO

Before you try to sell anything, you need to figure out what you’re working with. After all, you can’t get a fair price for your LEGO set if you don’t know what you have.

Your first step should be to determine the general quality of what you want to sell. You’ll typically see the following terms used when discussing the quality of a LEGO set:

Sealed in Box: The set hasn’t been opened and the box is in good shape.

The set hasn’t been opened and the box is in good shape. Sealed in Damaged Box: While the set is still sealed, the box shows signs of damage.

While the set is still sealed, the box shows signs of damage. New: The LEGO set has been opened but not put together.

The LEGO set has been opened but not put together. Lightly Used: Although the set has been used, it is still in near-perfect condition.

Although the set has been used, it is still in near-perfect condition. Heavily Used: This LEGO set has been “well loved.” It may include scratches, wear and tear, and perhaps even broken pieces.

Once you can accurately describe the condition of your LEGO merchandise, you should take steps to learn more about the market value of your sets and pieces. While there are several places where you can gain this information, we like sites such as BrickLink and BrickEconomy. Both allow you to search or browse the catalog so that you can find the exact set or piece you’re looking to sell.

Considering the current price of a set and the condition of what you own can help you set a price that’s fair for you and the buyer. Once you have a price in mind, you can take the next step: Choosing where to list your LEGO.

Where to Sell LEGO

As you start looking for sites where you can sell your LEGO sets and pieces, you’ll find there are plenty of places to do it. This can be a blessing and a curse. Thankfully, you don’t have to sort through all these platforms on your own. We’ll highlight some of our favorite options:

BrickLink isn’t just a great way to learn more about the value of your LEGO components. It’s also a large online community for selling (and buying) LEGO. Keep in mind that BrickLink charges a 3% fee to sellers.

isn’t just a great way to learn more about the value of your LEGO components. It’s also a large online community for selling (and buying) LEGO. Keep in mind that BrickLink charges a 3% fee to sellers. Brick Owl is another trusted online community for LEGO buying and selling. Like BrickLink, Brick Owl also charges a small commission on orders placed in a seller’s online store. However, it’s a little less than BrickLink, at 2.5%.

is another trusted online community for LEGO buying and selling. Like BrickLink, Brick Owl also charges a small commission on orders placed in a seller’s online store. However, it’s a little less than BrickLink, at 2.5%. eBay isn’t dedicated to LEGO, but it’s still a great place to reach a lot of interested buyers around the world. With this option, you can either pay a monthly subscription to run an online store or pay selling fees on each item you list.

isn’t dedicated to LEGO, but it’s still a great place to reach a lot of interested buyers around the world. With this option, you can either pay a monthly subscription to run an online store or pay selling fees on each item you list. Facebook groups of various shapes and sizes present an option if you want to avoid paying fees when you sell your LEGO. Some people love selling their LEGO sets this way, while others find it comes with different challenges due to it being more of a free-for-all.

While there are several places where you can list your LEGO products online, you’ll want to avoid listing the same sets on different platforms at once.

Say you list your LEGO set on both Brick Owl and BrickLink. It’s possible that you could sell the same set on both sites at the same time. This can lead to problems with order fulfillment and result in unhappy customers. So, for the sake of your peace of mind and reputation as a seller, just list an item on one site at a time.

What to Include in a LEGO Listing

Finally, we’ve reached the stage when you can list your LEGO and start selling. This is an exciting and important point on your seller’s journey. You want to create a listing that will attract the right buyer and accurately reflect what you’re selling. As a result, you should be detailed in your listing by including the good, the bad, and the ugly.

We suggest you include all these details:

Condition assessment: This is where you’ll discuss the quality of your LEGO. Sellers want to know whether it’s Sealed in Box or Heavily Used.

This is where you’ll discuss the quality of your LEGO. Sellers want to know whether it’s Sealed in Box or Heavily Used. Set or part: You need to let buyers know which LEGO set or part you’re selling. You can find the name and number of your LEGO set by checking your set’s box or instruction booklet. You can also find details online if you don’t have those items. As for part numbers, those are listed in the instructions and inside most parts as the design number.

You need to let buyers know which LEGO set or part you’re selling. You can find the name and number of your LEGO set by checking your set’s box or instruction booklet. You can also find details online if you don’t have those items. As for part numbers, those are listed in the instructions and inside most parts as the design number. What’s included and what’s missing: Let the buyers know what you’re selling in your listing and be sure to mention if there are any missing LEGO pieces.

Let the buyers know what you’re selling in your listing and be sure to mention if there are any missing LEGO pieces. Your payment and shipping policies: To avoid confusion, take the time to include information about your payment and shipping policies. You’ll be glad you did.

To complete your LEGO listing, you should include a fair price and plenty of high-quality photos, from multiple angles. If what you’re selling has any discoloration, scratches, or cracks, you’ll want to include them in your photos.

How to Ship LEGO

When you make your first sale, it’s time to celebrate! It’s also time to pack up and ship off your LEGO merchandise. Before you send your LEGO set or pieces to a new home, make sure you have received payment from the buyer.

Once you have that sweet cash, it’s smart to ship your LEGO sets and components as quickly as possible. It’s also wise to carefully package everything using a sturdy box with bubble wrap or some other form of cushioning. Doing so will make sure the item arrives in the exact condition your seller is expecting.

The steps you need to take to sell some LEGO aren’t too complicated, but if you skip any of them you could struggle to find a buyer. Or—potentially worse—you could end up selling your LEGO for far less than it’s worth!

So take the time to research your LEGO first, add a detailed description to your listing, and be prepared to package it up safely. Then you can be sure both of you and the buyer will end the transaction on a high.