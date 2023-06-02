Meta Quest 3 Revealed for $499 as Quest 2 Gets a Price Cut

Meta (formerly Facebook) has officially announced the new and improved Quest 3 VR headset before its release date later this fall. At the same time, we’re getting a price cut on the existing Quest 2.

When the new Quest 3 arrives, it’ll deliver double the GPU (graphics) performance over the previous generation, a “next-gen Snapdragon chipset,” and starts at $499 for the 128GB model. Everything about it is similar to the current Quest 2, including two redesigned motion controllers, but it’s 40% thinner and should have a lot more to offer.

Aside from a slimmer overall design, you’ll notice an array of cameras and sensors on the front of the Quest 3. That’s because this new model supports “Meta Reality,” the fancy AR world users have enjoyed on the expensive Meta Quest Pro. With Meta Reality and all those pass-thru cameras, you can play games and enjoy content over the top of your real-world environment, like in a living room.

Other changes include more comfortable face padding, and higher-resolution displays, although we don’t have exact numbers yet on that. Either way, Meta promises the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset offers more than double the graphics power, delivering smooth performance, stunning details, and a vastly better VR experience.

The new Meta Quest 3 will start at $499 in the coming months. Then, Facebook also took a moment to lower the price of the Quest 2 down to $299 starting June 4th. And while that sounds like a nice price drop, it’s simply back to its original cost following a price increase last summer.

We’ll likely learn more about Quest 3 and Meta’s plans at its Meta Connect event at the end of September.