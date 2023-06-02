Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra C Review: Tempting E-Paper Tablet With Shortcomings
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Practical Perfection With a Hint of Restraint
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Meta Quest 3 Revealed for $499 as Quest 2 Gets a Price Cut

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Meta Quest 3 pr image.
Meta

Meta (formerly Facebook) has officially announced the new and improved Quest 3 VR headset before its release date later this fall. At the same time, we’re getting a price cut on the existing Quest 2.

When the new Quest 3 arrives, it’ll deliver double the GPU (graphics) performance over the previous generation, a “next-gen Snapdragon chipset,” and starts at $499 for the 128GB model. Everything about it is similar to the current Quest 2, including two redesigned motion controllers, but it’s 40% thinner and should have a lot more to offer.

Aside from a slimmer overall design, you’ll notice an array of cameras and sensors on the front of the Quest 3. That’s because this new model supports “Meta Reality,” the fancy AR world users have enjoyed on the expensive Meta Quest Pro. With Meta Reality and all those pass-thru cameras, you can play games and enjoy content over the top of your real-world environment, like in a living room.

Quest Pro Review: Meta Misses the Mark
RELATEDQuest Pro Review: Meta Misses the Mark

Other changes include more comfortable face padding, and higher-resolution displays, although we don’t have exact numbers yet on that. Either way, Meta promises the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset offers more than double the graphics power, delivering smooth performance, stunning details, and a vastly better VR experience.

The new Meta Quest 3 will start at $499 in the coming months. Then, Facebook also took a moment to lower the price of the Quest 2 down to $299 starting June 4th. And while that sounds like a nice price drop, it’s simply back to its original cost following a price increase last summer.

We’ll likely learn more about Quest 3 and Meta’s plans at its Meta Connect event at the end of September.

Source: Meta

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »