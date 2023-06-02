Buying Guides
VW’s Electric Bus Is Headed to the US With Three-Row Seating

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
VW ID.Buzz electric bus on a beach.
VW

If you miss the groovy era of the 1960s and 1970s in America, Volkswagen is here to save the day. That’s because VW revealed the VW ID. Buzz last year and this week confirmed its stylish new electric bus is officially headed to the U.S. market in 2024.

Yes, the popular Volkswagen Microbus is back, better than ever, and all-electric. More importantly, the electrified van is getting a longer wheelbase, a bigger battery, and three-row seating stateside.

VW ID.Buzz with three row seating
Volkswagen
VW ID.Buzz interior and steering wheel.
Volkswagen
VW ID.Buzz sunroof
Volkswagen
Coming in a bit bigger and longer than the European variant, Volkswagen also increased the battery size and revamped some of the drivetrains. For those unaware, the Euro Buzz packs an 81 kWh battery and is a decent little machine. We’re getting a little more juice here in the United States.

According to VW’s press release, the North American ID. Buzz packs a larger 91 kWh battery, three-row seating, and a powerful new dual rear motor configuration good for 282 HP and 406 lb-ft of torque. The company improved the cooling system, had more space for a larger battery cell, and there’s even an optional AWD model for those planning to hit the beach or mountains.

The two-tone color is a throwback to the original, and VW tells us the new ID. Buzz comes in several colors, including Energetic Orange, Pomelo Yellow, Mahi Green, Cabana Blue, Metro Silver, and Indium Grey.

Other specs include dual power-sliding rear doors, a modern take on sliding side windows, a powered tailgate, and a sunroof that’s a little over 5ft long and extends most the length of the vehicle. You’ll also find heated leather seats, a 13-inch infotainment display, and a 5.3-inch digital gauge cluster and cockpit for drivers, to name a few.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric bus will have all the latest EV technology, and advanced driver assistant features when it arrives sometime in 2024.

