Amazon Prime May Offer Cheap or Free Cellular Plans

Amazon Prime is pretty expensive these days, but it comes with a whole host of benefits on top of fast shipping. However, if the latest reports from Bloomberg are accurate, it could soon offer subscribers a free or heavily discounted mobile phone plan.

New reports claim Amazon is reportedly in talks with several mobile phone carriers to offer subscribers cellular services. If so, it would be one more perk to add to the list for those enjoying a Prime membership.

Sources claim that Amazon is looking for a way to offer highly discounted phone plans, coming in at around $10 a month for all your calls, texts, and data. More importantly, it could even end up being completely free, which would likely cause a lot of users to transfer mobile numbers and switch to Prime.

We’re hearing that Amazon is negotiating potential options with AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Dish, and others, but in a statement to TechCrunch, Amazon denied such claims. Furthermore, most carriers have outright denied any such negotiations as well.

Last February, Amazon increased its annual Prime subscription from $119 to $139 annually, which is relatively expensive, without adding much additional value. The company integrating affordable mobile phone plans could be a great way to get more customers to stay subscribed or come back, especially after those price hikes.

In closing, the report says talks have been ongoing for several months, but that doesn’t mean it’ll happen anytime soon, if ever. Who knows, maybe it’ll eventually tie into Project Kuiper, Amazon’s satellite home internet service. Either way, we’ll have to wait and see.