Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra C Review: Tempting E-Paper Tablet With Shortcomings
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Practical Perfection With a Hint of Restraint
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Verizon’s New Streaming Bundle Gets You a Little of Everything

Most importantly, a big discount.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Banner showing Netflix, Paramount+, and Showtime properties on Verizon +Play.
Verizon

If you want to save money on streaming services, you should see what your carrier has to offer. Verizon customers can now bundle Netflix and Paramount+ with Showtime. The limited-time deal, which is tucked away in Verizon’s +Play aggregator, costs just $26 a month.

Notably, this is the first time that Netflix and Paramount+ have been bundled together. And Verizon isn’t offering the “cheap” versions of these streaming services—the new +Play bundle includes Netflix Premium (usually $20 a month) and Paramount+ with Showtime (a $12 package).

These two services would normally cost $32 a month. But you can save $6 with Verizon’s bundle (for a total savings of $72 after one year).

You Can Now Try Verizon's 5G Network for Free
RELATEDYou Can Now Try Verizon's 5G Network for Free

Most of Verizon’s cellular and home internet customers are eligible for +Play. All you need to do is visit the +Play website and enter your My Verizon login credentials. Unfortunately, Verizon FiOS subscribers are not eligible for +Play (unless they also have a cellular or home internet plan with the carrier).

Even if you don’t plan on purchasing this bundle, Verizon customers should visit +Play and see what’s available. There are plenty of discounted perks, including a free Google Play Pass membership for select subscribers. Also, +Play occasionally hands out free Netflix memberships.

Source: Verizon

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »