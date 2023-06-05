When Does iOS 17 Launch, and Which iPhones Are Compatible?

Apple kicked off its annual WWDC event today, announcing a slew of software updates like iOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma, then unveiled its all-new expensive virtual reality headset. And while that’s exciting, iPhone owners probably have many questions about the iOS 17 release date.

With the release of iOS 17 later this year, Apple will be delivering many highly requested features to owners, making it a pretty significant update. Some of those include new contact posters, improved lock screen controls, and a new “stand-by” mode that turns any phone into a smart display. And those are just a few of the many things revealed today by Apple.

Unfortunately, this is just a preview of iOS 17, and while the beta is available today, the general release won’t arrive for everyone until later this fall. Expect the iOS 17 release in September, like in previous years. Either way, here’s what to expect and which iPhones will get iOS 17.

iPhone models that should have iOS 17 compatibility:

iPhone 14 (All Models)

iPhone 13 (All Models)

iPhone 12 (All Models)

iPhone 11 (All Models)

‌iPhone‌ XS and XS Max

‌iPhone‌ X and XR (maybe)

‌iPhone‌ 8 and 8 Plus (maybe)

iPhone SE (2020, 2022)

All the devices above are compatible with iOS 16 and will likely work with iOS 17 when it arrives. However, there’s a good chance the aging iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X will not be supported. If so, they’ll join the original iPhone SE, iPhone 6, and iPhone 7 as being too old and no longer receiving support for Apple’s yearly update cycle.

So, what’s new? Considering this is just the beta, we’re only getting a small but meaningful list of changes so far. During Apple’s annual event, the company detailed fun new contact posters that are highly customizable, revamped lock screens, and a live voicemail mode that will screen a call and let you see what’s happening before you answer. It sounds similar to Google’s call screening tools.

We’re also getting neat FaceTime video messages you can leave when someone doesn’t answer, advanced features in Messages like search filters, message transcribes, and a catch-up mode to scroll to your last viewed message. Apple even introduced Stickers, making communication fun and expressive. You can turn any photo into a sticker, then drag, drop, or resize it into any message. Now that’s neat.

The company also talked about new Airdrop features, improved SharePlay, better dictation, a new Journal app, and much more coming later this fall. Again, the new iOS 17 beta is available today for developers and testers, supports a wide array of phones, and should officially arrive sometime in September.