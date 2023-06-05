Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra C Review: Tempting E-Paper Tablet With Shortcomings
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Practical Perfection With a Hint of Restraint
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Apple Launches 15-inch MacBook Air and Discounts 13-Inch Model

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch in four colors --- silver, gray, gold, and dark blue.
Apple

Some people have trouble choosing between the MacBook Air and the larger MacBook Pro—these devices come at two very different prices, after all. But Apple just launched a third option to fill the gap. Finally, you can buy a 15-inch MacBook Air with Apple Silicon.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is just a larger version of the 13-inch model that debuted last year. It has all the same accommodations, including an M2 chipset, MagSafe charging, two USB-C (Thunderbolt 3) ports, a headphone jack, and thin bezels. Of course, Apple’s divisive notch webcam is also featured in this laptop.

Exit Full ScreenSee in Full Screen
#1 of 4
Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch viewed from the side.
Apple
MagSafe charging on Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch
Apple
Artsy and colorful image on Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch display.
Apple
Group of people using Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch
Apple
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4

According to Apple, this is the thinnest 15-inch laptop on the market. It measures just 11.5mm (about half an inch) thick, and its screen is technically 15.6 inches diagonal. As for the weight, it clocks in at just over three pounds, which is very impressive for a large-screen laptop.

Apple's Augmented Reality Headset Isn't What You Think
RELATEDApple's Augmented Reality Headset Isn't What You Think

Those who are choosing between the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro should also note that this device relies on passive cooling—it doesn’t have a built-in fan, which means that its performance will fall slightly short of a MacBook Pro with equivalent specs (at least during intensive tasks).

You can order the 15-inch MacBook Air today starting at $1,299. Apple is also cutting the price of its 13-inch MacBook Air, which now starts at $1,099. To be clear, the older M1 model of MacBook Air still costs $999—I don’t suggest buying the M1 model unless it’s on sale, as it’s hardly any cheaper than the newer M2 model.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch and 13-inch

You can now order the M2 MacBook Air in both 15-inch and 13-inch configurations.

Shop

Source: Apple

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »