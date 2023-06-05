Apple Launches 15-inch MacBook Air and Discounts 13-Inch Model

Some people have trouble choosing between the MacBook Air and the larger MacBook Pro—these devices come at two very different prices, after all. But Apple just launched a third option to fill the gap. Finally, you can buy a 15-inch MacBook Air with Apple Silicon.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is just a larger version of the 13-inch model that debuted last year. It has all the same accommodations, including an M2 chipset, MagSafe charging, two USB-C (Thunderbolt 3) ports, a headphone jack, and thin bezels. Of course, Apple’s divisive notch webcam is also featured in this laptop.

According to Apple, this is the thinnest 15-inch laptop on the market. It measures just 11.5mm (about half an inch) thick, and its screen is technically 15.6 inches diagonal. As for the weight, it clocks in at just over three pounds, which is very impressive for a large-screen laptop.

Those who are choosing between the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro should also note that this device relies on passive cooling—it doesn’t have a built-in fan, which means that its performance will fall slightly short of a MacBook Pro with equivalent specs (at least during intensive tasks).

You can order the 15-inch MacBook Air today starting at $1,299. Apple is also cutting the price of its 13-inch MacBook Air, which now starts at $1,099. To be clear, the older M1 model of MacBook Air still costs $999—I don’t suggest buying the M1 model unless it’s on sale, as it’s hardly any cheaper than the newer M2 model.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch and 13-inch You can now order the M2 MacBook Air in both 15-inch and 13-inch configurations.