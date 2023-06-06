Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission.
Today’s Your Last Day to Save $100 on the NFL Sunday Ticket

YouTube's NFL Ticket pricing increases tomorrow.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
YouTube NFL Sunday ticket logo.
YouTube

If you haven’t signed up for the NFL Sunday ticket at its new home on YouTube, you better do it fast. Google offered special early bird pricing for those who sign up early ahead of its inaugural season, but those discounts end today.

Yes, the NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube this year instead of DirecTV for the first time since 1994. Starting Wednesday, June 7th, the cheapest plan is $349 for the NFL Sunday Ticket. If you get your order in today, it’s only $249, and you’ll save $100.

Once the promotion pricing ends today, here’s how much the NFL Ticket is through YouTube:

  • NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV: $349
  • Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone with YouTube TV: $389
  • Sunday Ticket via YouTube Primetime Channels: $449
  • Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone via YouTube Primetime Channels: $489

It’s a bit confusing, but if you’re subscribed to YouTube TV for $72.99 per month, Google’s live TV streaming platform, the NFL Ticket is more affordable. Those who don’t use YouTube TV will have to catch football games through YouTube instead of Google’s streaming service.

As a reminder, Google recently confirmed that users could watch unlimited streams of the NFL from home and two while out and about on mobile devices. That’s great news, but they’ll likely crack down on password sharing, so don’t think you can split it between different households.

In closing, the NFL Sunday Ticket will be available across web, TV, mobile, and tablet devices that support YouTube and YouTube TV, with no hidden fees or satellite dish needed. Sign up from the link below and save $100 by the end of the day on June 6th.

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV

Get the NFL Sunday Ticket for as low as $249 if you order before June 6th. Then, pricing goes up to $349, or $389 with the ticket + NFL RedZone.

Shop

