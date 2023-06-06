Today’s Your Last Day to Save $100 on the NFL Sunday Ticket

If you haven’t signed up for the NFL Sunday ticket at its new home on YouTube, you better do it fast. Google offered special early bird pricing for those who sign up early ahead of its inaugural season, but those discounts end today.

Yes, the NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube this year instead of DirecTV for the first time since 1994. Starting Wednesday, June 7th, the cheapest plan is $349 for the NFL Sunday Ticket. If you get your order in today, it’s only $249, and you’ll save $100.

Once the promotion pricing ends today, here’s how much the NFL Ticket is through YouTube:

NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV: $349

Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone with YouTube TV: $389

Sunday Ticket via YouTube Primetime Channels: $449

Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone via YouTube Primetime Channels: $489

It’s a bit confusing, but if you’re subscribed to YouTube TV for $72.99 per month, Google’s live TV streaming platform, the NFL Ticket is more affordable. Those who don’t use YouTube TV will have to catch football games through YouTube instead of Google’s streaming service.

As a reminder, Google recently confirmed that users could watch unlimited streams of the NFL from home and two while out and about on mobile devices. That’s great news, but they’ll likely crack down on password sharing, so don’t think you can split it between different households.

In closing, the NFL Sunday Ticket will be available across web, TV, mobile, and tablet devices that support YouTube and YouTube TV, with no hidden fees or satellite dish needed. Sign up from the link below and save $100 by the end of the day on June 6th.