New Garmin Update May Help You Improve Your Form While Running

Earlier this year, the Garmin Forerunner 965 and 265 launched with on-wrist running dynamics. This feature, which encourages you to improve your form while running, used to require a separate accessory. And now, on-wrist running dynamics is widely available across Garmin watches.

A new update adds on-wrist running dynamics to several Garmin smartwatches, including the Enduro 2 and Instinct 2. Users can look down at their wrist during or after a jog to see their ground contact time, cadence, stride length, and other metrics.

Improving your form can help you avoid injuries while exercising. But for better or worse, this feature is tailored to high-performance athletes who are already fairly knowledgeable. Garmin doesn’t provide a ton of context for its on-wrist running dynamics, so if you don’t take the time to read the company’s guides, this whole thing can seem a bit opaque or confusing.

The following Garmin watches now support on-wrist running dynamics:

Enduro 2

Epix (Gen 2)

Fenix 7 Series

Forerunner Series

Instinct 2 Series

MARQ (Gen 2)

If you’re interested in using this feature, I suggest visiting Garmin’s running dynamics landing page. It offers some basic explanations for metrics like stride length or ground contact time. For what it’s worth, you can also press the “help” button on your Garmin watch to see the ideal range for running metrics. (Some of this stuff is very basic. For example, you’ll want a short ground contact time and a relatively high cadence if you’re on an endurance run.)

Your Garmin smartwatch should install this update automatically. If you’ve disabled automatic updates, you need to enter your settings and trigger a manual update. This process differs depending on the model of watch you own.