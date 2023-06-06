Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech MX Keys S Review: Perfect for Professionals
Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Review: Another Great Logitech Mouse
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

New Garmin Update May Help You Improve Your Form While Running

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Garmin Signage at CES 2023
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Earlier this year, the Garmin Forerunner 965 and 265 launched with on-wrist running dynamics. This feature, which encourages you to improve your form while running, used to require a separate accessory. And now, on-wrist running dynamics is widely available across Garmin watches.

A new update adds on-wrist running dynamics to several Garmin smartwatches, including the Enduro 2 and Instinct 2. Users can look down at their wrist during or after a jog to see their ground contact time, cadence, stride length, and other metrics.

Improving your form can help you avoid injuries while exercising. But for better or worse, this feature is tailored to high-performance athletes who are already fairly knowledgeable. Garmin doesn’t provide a ton of context for its on-wrist running dynamics, so if you don’t take the time to read the company’s guides, this whole thing can seem a bit opaque or confusing.

Exit Full ScreenSee in Full Screen
#1 of 3
Example of Garmin Running Dynamics GCT (Ground Contact Time) Balance
Garmin
Example of Garmin Running Dynamics Cadence
Garmin
Example of Garmin Running Dynamics Stride Length
Garmin
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

The following Garmin watches now support on-wrist running dynamics:

  • Enduro 2
  • Epix (Gen 2)
  • Fenix 7 Series
  • Forerunner Series
  • Instinct 2 Series
  • MARQ (Gen 2)

If you’re interested in using this feature, I suggest visiting Garmin’s running dynamics landing page. It offers some basic explanations for metrics like stride length or ground contact time. For what it’s worth, you can also press the “help” button on your Garmin watch to see the ideal range for running metrics. (Some of this stuff is very basic. For example, you’ll want a short ground contact time and a relatively high cadence if you’re on an endurance run.)

Your Garmin smartwatch should install this update automatically. If you’ve disabled automatic updates, you need to enter your settings and trigger a manual update. This process differs depending on the model of watch you own.

The 7 Best Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers of 2023

Fitbit Versa 4
Best Overall
Fitbit Versa 4
Garmin Venu 2
Another Great Option
Garmin Venu 2
Wyze Band
Best Budget
Wyze Band
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Best for Android Phones
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Apple Watch Series 8
Best for iPhone Users
Apple Watch Series 8
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Best for Runners
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 745
Best for Multisport Athletes
Garmin Forerunner 745

Source: Garmin

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »