We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
News

Latest Android Auto Updates Leave Users Disconnected

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

Car console running Android Auto
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

Last year, Google introduced several improvements to Android Auto through the “Coolwalk” update. But Coolwalk is notorious for introducing new bugs to users’ cars. And now, a growing number of users say that their phones won’t stay connected to Android Auto.

These problems appear to have begun in May, and they have persisted over several weeks. As reported by 9to5Google, users on both Google’s support form and the Android Auto subreddit say that their phone randomly disconnects from Android Auto after a recent update. Some users complain that they can’t connect to Android Auto at all.

Affected users have narrowed the problem down to three versions of Android Auto— versions 9.4, 9.5, and 9.6. Some users say that rolling back to version 9.3 resolves the issue, though Review Geek can’t confirm this, and it may be easier to just wait for a fix from Google.

Source: Google Support and r/AndroidAuto via 9to5Google

