Amazon Prime Members Get Two Years of Grubhub Plus for Free

Amazon Prime members can now get 24 months of Grubhub+ food delivery for free. The service usually costs $10 per month and offers unlimited free food deliveries on all orders over $12. If you frequently use food delivery services, this is a deal you don’t want to miss.

Last year, Amazon and Grubhub partnered up to offer this service to Prime members for free. If you took advantage of the deal in 2022, today you can extend it for another year, getting you two years completely free.

More importantly, those who didn’t redeem the deal last year can sign up between today and July 5th and still get the full 24 months of Grubhub+ deliveries on Amazon. Then, Prime members who redeem the offer after July 6th, 2023, still get 12 months of Grubhub+ free.

This promotion is available to all Amazon Prime customers, even if they already pay for Grubhub+. Keep in mind you’ll want to cancel your Grubhub+ and activate the deal through Amazon. Then, remember that once the 12 or 24-month deal runs out, Grubhub will start charging your account $10 a month to continue.

It’s worth noting that the additional year for those already redeemed is from the date you originally signed up, so check your Grubhub account and see when the promotion ends.