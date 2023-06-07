Buying Guides
Volvo’s Tiny EX30 Electric SUV Looks Awesome for the Price

Volvo is going big with its small EX30 EV.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Volvo EX30 parked outdoors
Volvo

The Swedish automaker Volvo started teasing its new electric SUV in May, and now we know the compact little Volvo EX30 EV is a big deal and has plenty to offer, all for only $35,000.

These days, gas or electric cars are all big and super expensive. With the all-new 2024 Volvo EX30, you’re getting a compact electric vehicle that’s stylish inside and out and comes with a modest 275 miles of range, all while going from 0-60 in around 3.4 seconds.

Volvo announced its EX30 “unboxing” today in a press release, and CEO Jim Rowan said, “We like to say the EX30 is small yet mighty, because it delivers on everything you’d want from a Volvo but in a smaller package.” And judging from everything we’re seeing so far, that’s a fairly accurate statement. This little electric SUV looks fantastic for the price, especially compared to the competition.

#1 of 6
Volvo EX30 rear view
Volvo
Volvo EX30 interior seats side view.
Volvo
Volvo EX30 interior screen
Volvo
Volvo EX30 interior
Volvo
Volvo EX30 rear cargo space
Volvo
Volvo EX30 Cross Country edition.
Volvo
The Volvo EX30 comes in two primary trim levels, although there is a third Cross Country model that looks pretty impressive with all-terrain tires and outdoorsy add-ons. The company says it’s the perfect EV for the younger crowd.

As for the two main options, you’ll get the choice between a single-motor RWD model with a 69kWh battery delivering 268 hp, 253 lb-ft or torque, 0-60 in 5.1 seconds, and an estimated 275 miles of range on a single charge.

Optionally, buyers can spring for the dual-motor AWD configuration delivering 422 hp in the same compact package, 400 lb-ft of torque, 0-60 in 3.4 seconds, and a slightly lower 265 miles of range. And while that’s not a ton, it’s more than enough for daily driving and short trips, not to mention comparable in this price range.

Volvo says the car offers fast 153Kw DC fast-charging speeds, getting drivers from 0-80 percent charge and back on the road in under 27 minutes. Looking at those specs and performance numbers, it’s pretty clear that putting dual motors in a compact SUV makes it pretty fast. This thing will keep up with a Tesla Model Y.

The vehicle is pretty curvy and stylish on the outside, and you can choose from four different interior color options. Buyers will also find a large 12.3-inch infotainment display, built-in 5G, OTA updates, plenty of rear cargo space for groceries, and sound by Harmon Kardon with a built-in soundbar. It also packs fun interior lighting and an optional full-length moonroof.

Reservations open today for $500, with a release date in the spring of 2024.

