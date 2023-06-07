Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
IDrive Review: A Great Storage and Backup Combo
Logitech MX Keys S Review: Perfect for Professionals
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

What’s New in iPadOS 17, and Which iPads Are Supported?

iPadOS 17 has a lot to offer.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
iPadOS17 on multiple screens.
Apple

Right on time as it does each year, Apple announced its next major upgrade for the iPad this week. The new iPadOS 17 update is only available as a developer preview. Still, when it arrives this fall, it’ll deliver countless exciting new features as long as your iPad is supported.

Apple announced a ton of stuff at its annual WWDC event, and aside from its wild new Vision Pro headset, many fans are excited about what’s to come for the iPad. This next software release introduces customizable widgets available on the home screen or lockscreen (like iOS), new live activities widgets, offline maps, improvements to PDF support, the Health app for iPad, and much more.

An early access beta is available today for those interested, but the global release isn’t until later this fall. Additionally, the arrival of iPadOS 17 means some older devices won’t be supported. According to Apple, if you have the 1st generation iPad Pro or something like a 5th gen iPad, you’re out of luck.

iPadOS 17 compatibility list.
Apple
  • iPad (6th gen and newer)
  • iPad Pro (2nd gen and newer)
  • iPad Air (3rd gen and newer)
  • iPad mini (5th gen and newer)

Surprisingly, those with a 1st gen iPad Pro are out of luck, but we knew it would lose support eventually. For those wondering, you can check which iPad model you own under Settings > General > About on your device. Then, check to see if it’s on the list above to get iPadOS 17.

When Does iOS 17 Launch, and Which iPhones Are Compatible?
RELATEDWhen Does iOS 17 Launch, and Which iPhones Are Compatible?

While we don’t recommend regular users try the early preview beta, those interested can sign up for Apple’s developer program here. That said, you’ll likely face a few bugs and issues, so you’re better off waiting for the official release date in the fall.

Later this year, we’ll be getting a lot of updates, from iOS 17, iPadOS 17, a new watchOS, and even macOS 14 Sonoma. Stay tuned for more details.

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »