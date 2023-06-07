Buying Guides
News

Sony’s Flagship Earbuds Are About to Get Smaller

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

The previous-gen WF-1000XM4 earbuds. Justin Duino / Review Geek

Sony’s WF-1000XM4s arguably offer the best sound quality and ANC of any wireless earbuds. But they’re bulky and weighty. It’s a frustrating trade-off that, to our excitement, Sony may address with its upcoming WF-1000XM5 earbuds.

In a new report, The Walkman Blog shares what appears to be an authentic screenshot of the WF-1000XM5 earbuds in an Amazon comparison chart. Presumably, this chart appeared under a different pair of earbuds, though this indicates that Sony is preparing to launch the WF-1000XM5s.

The comparison chart reveals several details about the upcoming earbuds, including their weight, which clocks in at just 5.9 grams per earbud and 39 grams for the case—each bud weighs 1.4 grams less than in the previous model, and the case is 2 grams lighter. That’s a total weight reduction of 4.8 grams.

Judging by the leaked images, the WF-1000XM5s appear to be slightly smaller than the WF-1000XM4s. Previous leaks indicated a smaller size, so this is encouraging, though we still don’t have any proof that the 1000XM5s are actually smaller than their predecessor.

Leaked listing of Sony WF-1000XM5 on Amazon.
The Walkman Blog
Leaked image of Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds.
The Walkman Blog
Leaked image of Sony WF-1000XM5 white charging case.
Leaked image of Sony WF-1000XM5 black charging case.
This leak is missing some information, including the Bluetooth version utilized by WF-1000XM5. But it shows that the earbuds will support multipoint Bluetooth, touch controls, ANC, and Sony’s PreciseVoice Pickup feature, which improves call quality through beamforming and bone conduction microphones. Of course, these features are all carried over from the previous model.

And the WF-1000XM5s appear to have a 25-hour battery life, matching that of the WF-1000XM4s. Frankly, this is enough battery life for the average person, and I’d rather have smaller earbuds than an increased battery life. But some people may be disappointed.

The folks at The Walkman Blog believe that the WF-1000XM5s will be officially announced by June 9th. I’m not holding  my breath, but if you’re planning to buy a pair of Sony earbuds, I suggest that you wait a bit to see how things play out.

Source: The Walkman Blog

