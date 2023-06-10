Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) Review: A Nice Green Laptop With Some Flaws
IDrive Review: A Great Storage and Backup Combo
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Scientists Just Sent Space-Based Solar Power Back to Earth

Beam me down, Scotty!

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Space solar power generator
Caltech

The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) says for the first time, it successfully beamed solar power wirelessly from space back down to Earth. The team recently completed its first major test after launching a space solar power prototype into orbit earlier this year.

Caltech’s Space Solar Power Project launched the Space Solar Power Demonstrator (SSPD-1) into orbit with the goal of harvesting space solar power, then transmitting it back to us Earthlings. This week it successfully finished its first power transfer experiment using the Microwave Array for Power-transfer Low-orbit Experiment (MAPLE) prototype aboard the SSPD-1.

NASA Releases New Images of Winter Frost on Mars
RELATEDNASA Releases New Images of Winter Frost on Mars

If that sounds wild, it’s because it is. MAPLE captured solar power in space and shot it down to a receiver at Caltech’s campus in Pasadena. The group outfitted a large receiver on the rooftop of its Gordan and Betty Moore Laboratory of Engineering for the job.

“Through the experiments we have run so far, we received confirmation that MAPLE can transmit power successfully to receivers in space. We have also been able to program the array to direct its energy toward Earth, which we detected here at Caltech. We had, of course, tested it on Earth, but now we know that it can survive the trip to space and operate there,” said team lead Ali Hajimiri.

According to Caltech, the entire system was built using low-cost silicon technologies, and a massive array of flexible, lightweight microwave power transmitters did the rest. Those transmitters can beam the power to other desired locations, so long as there’s a receiver ready to capture it.

It’s still early in these tests, but the implications are enormous. For one, the sun has unlimited solar power as long as you can capture and distribute it. And two, imagine being able to draw power from space and then send it to remote regions that wouldn’t otherwise have proper infrastructure or during natural disasters. Or even a solar-powered car.

It’s a small step for space solar power, but an important one. Who knows, one day these receivers can gather all that solar power to charge our self-driving electric vehicles.

via Gizmodo

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »