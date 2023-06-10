Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
BedJet 3 Review: Personalized Bed Climate Control Made Easy
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Review: Power on the Go
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) Review: A Nice Green Laptop With Some Flaws
IDrive Review: A Great Storage and Backup Combo
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Apple TV Will Support Third-Party VPNs This Fall

It's great news for sports fans, that's for sure.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Apple TV 4K and its remote.
Apple (Modified)

As expected, Apple announced way too many things at its annual WWDC event. Between the Vision Pro headset, the new MacBook Air, and the iPhone’s new smart display feature, some very interesting stuff fell through the cracks—including third-party VPN support for Apple TV.

Third-party VPN support arrives with the TVOS 17 update this fall. It will allow brands like NordVPN and ExpressVPN to develop VPN clients specifically for Apple TV set-top boxes. Of course, there’s no telling when such apps will actually launch.

A VPN is usually just a privacy tool. But you can also use a VPN to watch geo-restricted content on some streaming services. If you connect to a VPN server in South Korea, for example, you may gain access to Netflix’s Korean library.

And a VPN may also allow you to watch local sports broadcasts that aren’t offered in your region. If you want to get around those blackout restrictions on MLB.tv, for example, you should really look into a VPN.

To be clear, Apple isn’t the first company to offer third-party VPN support on its TV hardware. The Android TV and Fire TV platforms have offered this feature for a long time. But VPN support is rarely included on smart TVs or streaming sticks, so this is still a very notable announcement.

Apple will launch the TVOS 17 update sometime this fall. If you’re itching to use a VPN on your Apple TV, I suggest that you just wait for the update. The only other option is to run a VPN on your router, or to run Apple TV traffic through a computer with a VPN (if you own a Raspberry Pi, look into PiVPN).

The 6 Best Streaming Boxes and Sticks of 2023

Apple TV 4K
Best for Apple Users
Apple TV 4K
Amazon

$128.99
$179.00 Save 28%

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Best for Alexa Users
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Roku Ultra
Best for Simplicity
Roku Ultra
Amazon

$99.99
 

Roku Express 4K+
Best Budget
Roku Express 4K+
Amazon

$29.99
$39.99 Save 25%

Nvidia Shield
Best for Versatility
Nvidia Shield
Amazon

$199.99
 

Source: Apple via CNET

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »