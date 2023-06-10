Buying Guides
News

Turn Your Spotify Playlist into a Sharable Art Collage

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Spotify Rainbow collage tool.
ChartMyMusic

We’re all familiar with those Spotify wrapped year in review playlists, a popular social media trend where everyone shares everything. However, we’ve seen a rise in different playlist generators, and you’ll love the latest Spotify Rainbow Collage generator.

In previous years, fun third-party tools have emerged that let fans showcase their musical tastes, from festival music posters to that neat Spotify Iceberg tool last summer. And while we’ve seen Spotify collage creators in the past, a new one from ChartMyMusic is making the rounds on social media.

So what is a Spotify Rainbow Collage, and how can you make your own? The way it works is simple. You link your Spotify account to the generator (which does come with a few risks), and then it gathers all your Spotify data and spits out a fun art collage of all the artists and album artwork. It sorts through your favorites by play count, color, or brightness, and the results are pretty fun.

spotify collage maker
ChartMyMusic

While it’s fun to see whatever image gets generated, you’ll also be able to easily showcase a band or group you frequent that’s not very popular. Anything streamed enough will make it into your collage.

Before you begin, remember that this tool is not affiliated with Spotify, so proceed cautiously. If that’s fine with you, go to the Spotify Rainbow Collage website and sign in. Grant it permission and let the generator work its magic.

Similar to Spotify’s wrapped year in review, this collage tool combines your music tastes and categorizes them by streams, color, or brightness in an effort to create the best collage possible. Then, you can save or share your collage on social media.

via Mashable

